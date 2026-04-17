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WKN: A12C9A | ISIN: US22758A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: LG0
NASDAQ
16.04.26 | 22:00
20,950 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.04.2026 12:58 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CrossAmerica Partners to Announce First Quarter 2026 Earnings Results on May 6

Allentown, PA, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossAmerica Partners to Announce

First Quarter 2026 Earnings Results on May 6

ALLENTOWN, PA, April 17, 2026 - CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. In conjunction with the news release, management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 7, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call numbers are 800-717-1738 or 646-307-1865 and the passcode for both is 292954. A live audio webcast of the conference call and the related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on that same day on the investor section of the CrossAmerica website (www.crossamericapartners.com). To listen to the audio webcast, go to https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations.

After the live conference call, an archive of the webcast will be available on the investor section of the CrossAmerica site at https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations within 24 hours after the call for a period of sixty days.

About CrossAmerica Partners LP

CrossAmerica Partners is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,600 locations and owns or leases approximately 900 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Marathon, Valero, Phillips 66 and other major brands. CrossAmerica Partners ranks as one of ExxonMobil's largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit www.crossamericapartners.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Randy Palmer, 610-625-8000
rpalmer@caplp.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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