The country reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 44.9 GW at the end of March, according to recent figures from Italian PV association Italia Solar. Italy Italy installed 1,439 MW of new PV systems in the first quarter of this year, according to new figures released by Italian PV association Italia Solare. As of March 31, 2,216,994 photovoltaic systems were connected in Italy, with a total installed capacity of 44,952 MW. "In the first quarter, after a slowdown in January, especially for systems above one megawatt, installations picked up between February and March, but the figures are ...

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