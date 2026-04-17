Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2026) - Professor Barry Barish, the father of gravitational wave detection, 2017 Nobel Laureate in Physics, and professor at the California Institute of Technology, visited the Beijing office of Hu Jiaqi, Chairman of Humanitas Ark. This marked the second Nobel laureate that Chairman Hu Jiaqi has welcomed within a month, following Professor Michael Levitt, the Nobel Laureate in Chemistry.

Professor Barry Barish is an iconic figure in contemporary physics. Since 1994, he led the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) project, transforming it from a stagnant small project into an international scientific endeavor involving over a thousand scientists. In 2015, he and his team successfully detected gravitational waves for the first time, confirming Einstein's century-old prediction of general relativity. For his decisive contributions to astrophysics, he received the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2017 and is hailed by the academic community as the "father of gravitational wave detection."

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As an anthropologist who has studied human issues for 47 years, Chairman Hu Jiaqi has been dedicated to the study of human issues since his university days. He has always been concerned with the fate of humanity and has published several million words of academic monographs, translated into multiple languages and distributed both domestically and internationally. He is one of the earliest pioneers to systematically study the technological crisis and an important architect of the theoretical framework of technological crisis. Over the years, he has actively worked to awaken the public to the risks of technology, popularizing awareness of technological risks and calling for rational restraint on technological development. He has publicly written twelve times to leaders of various countries, the UN Secretary-General, renowned scientists and scholars, well-known entrepreneurs, and prominent media figures, sending a total of over one million letters. The organization he founded, Humanitas Ark, is dedicated to promoting the cause of saving humanity through collective strength, with supporters in 255 countries and regions worldwide, currently numbering more than 14 million.

Chairman Hu Jiaqi warmly welcomed Professor Barish and accompanied the distinguished elderly professor, who is over ninety years old, on a tour of the office premises. Subsequently, the two sides held an academic symposium under the theme "Technology and the Future of Humanity," engaging in two hours of in-depth discussion and exchange on topics such as technological safety and the future development of humanity. They thoroughly exchanged views on various academic issues, demonstrating their shared concern for the destiny of mankind.

Professor Barish highly agreed with Mr. Hu Jiaqi's academic ideas and spoke highly of his perseverance and vision demonstrated in academic research and practice. In his parting message, he wrote: "Thank you for your thoughtful dedication to preserving humanity. The dangers you present are real. I hope we (mankind) can follow your lead."

After the symposium, Chairman Hu Jiaqi presented Professor Barish with three of his personally autographed academic works.

At noon, Chairman Hu Jiaqi hosted a luncheon for Professor Barish and his delegation, where the two continued their exchange in a relaxed atmosphere, discussing technological development and the future of humanity.

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Source: Hmedium