The country's seventh green energy auction is set to procure rooftop, ground-mounted and floating solar projects across the Philippines, with increased allocation in Mindanao. The Department of Energy plans to release the auction's terms of reference during the second quarter of this year.The Department of Energy of the Philippines has confirmed the seventh round of its green energy auction (GEA) is set to launch this year. An update from the department says it is targeting the release of the terms of reference, which will give prospective developers guidelines for participation, during the ...

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