Silver X Mining Corp. Announces Appointment of Mark NJ Ashcroft to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / Silver X Mining Corp. (TSXV:AGX)(OTCQB:AGXPF)(F:AGX) ("Silver X" or the "Company") a precious-metals exploration, development, and production company operating a multi-asset platform in Peru, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark NJ Ashcroft, P.Eng., to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Ashcroft is a professional mining engineer with approximately 40 years of experience spanning underground mine operations, project development, corporate finance and strategic advisory work across North and South America and Australia.

He began his career underground at Inco and has since held senior executive and board positions at a number of public mining companies, including serving as President and CEO of Stonegate Agricom, where he led the company through a successful C$51.75 million initial public offering.

Mr. Ashcroft currently serves as President and CEO of Aurelius Minerals Inc., Principal of Sextant Mining Advisory Inc., and Business Development Advisor, Americas at Empress Royalty Corp. He also chairs the Advisory Board to the School of Engineering and Computer Science at Laurentian University.

José M. Garcia, CEO of Silver X, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Mark to our Board of Directors, with his rare combination of hands-on underground mining experience, public company leadership, and capital markets expertise. His track record in project development, financing and strategic execution will be highly valuable as Silver X continues to advance its production growth plans and broader district-scale strategy in Peru."

Mark NJ Ashcroft commented: "Silver X has assembled a compelling portfolio and a clear growth strategy anchored by existing production, restart opportunities and district-scale upside. I am excited to join the Board at this stage of the Company's development and look forward to supporting management as it works to create long-term value for shareholders."

Mr. Ashcroft's appointment is expected to strengthen the Company's technical oversight, corporate governance and capital markets capability at a time when Silver X is focused on scaling production, advancing multiple mining fronts and pursuing long-term value creation across its asset base.

About Silver X

Silver X is a growing silver producer building a multi-asset, district-scale precious metals platform in Peru. The Company's portfolio includes the Nueva Recuperada Project, a district-scale land package of 20,795 hectares with two mining units and over 200 exploration targets, as well as the recently acquired Pampas Project, which further enhances the Company's scale and long-term growth potential.

Current production from the Tangana Mining Unit is increasing alongside the planned restart of the Plata, Red Silver and Blenda Rubia mines, supporting a path toward approximately 6 million AgEq ounces annually by 2029. The addition of the Pampas Project strengthens the Company's asset base and reinforces its strategy of evolving into a scalable, district-wide multi-asset operator.

With existing production, scalable expansion opportunities, and significant exploration upside across multiple assets, Silver X is positioning itself as a next-generation silver company focused on growth, diversification, and long-term value creation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

José M. Garcia

CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Simon Willcocks

Investor Relations

778-323-0959

ir@silverxmining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking information"). Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".All information contained in this press release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward looking information. Forward- looking information contained in this press release may include, without limitation, exploration plans, results of operations, expected performance at the Project, the Company's belief that the Tangana system will provide considerable resource expansion potential, that the Company will be able to mine the Tangana Mining Unit in an economic manner, and the expected financial performance of the Company.

The following are some of the assumptions upon which forward-looking information is based: that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; demand for, and stable or improving price for the commodities we produce; receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, permits and renewals in a timely manner; that the Company will not experience any material accident, labour dispute or failure of plant or equipment or other material disruption in the Company's operations at the Project and Nueva Recuperada Plant; the availability of financing for operations and development; the Company's ability to procure equipment and operating supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; that the estimates of the resources at the Project and the geological, operational and price assumptions on which these and the Company's operations are based are within reasonable bounds of accuracy(including with respect to size, grade and recovery); the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled personnel and directors; and the ability of management to execute strategic goals.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to those risks described in the Company's annual and interim MD&As and in its public documents filed on www.sedar.com from time to time. Forward- looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Silver X Mining Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-x-mining-corp.-announces-appointment-of-mark-nj-ashcroft-to-board-of-direc-1158331