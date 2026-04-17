Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2026) - Golden Rapture Mining Corporation (CSE: GLDR) is set to begin exploration at its Northern Queen Mine Project near Dryden, Ontario, following last month's successful completion of a high-resolution, low-altitude drone magnetic survey. Field work is scheduled to commence next week, weather permitting, which will involve a prospecting and surface sampling program.

This newly acquired 77 claim unit property hosts 1 historical mine shaft and is comprised of 3500 acres covering roughly 10 kms of strike length of highly prospective geology. The property lies along the southern boundary of the NexGold Goliath Gold Deposit, and the eastern part of the property is situated on the Northwestern border of the Dryden Gold claims. It produced gold & silver from 1897 to 1899. Ownership 100%.

The survey revealed a series of strong, well-defined magnetic anomalies across multiple zones of the property. These results warranted immediate ground-based follow-up, as the magnitude, intensity, and spatial clustering of the magnetic anomalies could represent structurally controlled and potentially repeating mineralized systems.

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Source of Survey Data : Rosor Exploration. Authored by: Olivia Wren, M.Sc. Geophysical Data Scientist and Supervised by: Skyler Mallozzi, M.Sc., P. Geo, Principal Geophysicist. Dated April 01, 2026.

The upcoming prospecting and surface sampling program will focus on systematically evaluating these targets. The field team will conduct mapping, examine exposed rock units, and collect representative samples to determine whether the magnetic responses correlate with mineralization.

Richard Rivet said, "This work is a critical step in refining our exploration targets and advancing our project towards drilling. A two-year Exploration Plan, which includes drilling, has also been fully approved by the Ontario government."

Other Properties

We are also pleased to report that prospecting and sampling programs will begin immediately at both our Bully Boy Mine patented mineral claims and our recently acquired Swell Bay patented mineral claims. These field programs will provide important geological data to further evaluate the mineral potential of each project.

Richard Rivet said, "Unlike most exploration companies, we have a strategic advantage by having a portable diamond drill at our disposal, which is already positioned in the region. Once results from our surface sampling programs are in, we can mobilize the drill within days at any of the properties that we select. Please stay tuned for more updates."

Swell Bay Property: The property is comprised of seven patented mineral claims near Fort Frances, Rainy River District, Ontario. The earliest recorded work on this property dates back to the 1890's, when initial developments included the sinking of a shaft along with several pits and trenches. Gold mineralization is hosted not only within quartz veins but also throughout the shear zones, suggesting the potential for a broader and more structurally controlled gold-bearing system. More recent exploration has further demonstrated the property's potential, with sampling completed by King's Bay Gold in 2001 returning exceptionally strong assay results, including grades of up to 718.06 g/t Au and 535.93 g/t Au. Ownership 100%.

Source : NI 43-101 Technical Report - Swell Bay Property, prepared for Kings Bay Gold Corp. by Consulting Geologist Desmond Cullen and J. Garry Clark, H.B.Sc., Geology, F.G.A.C., dated October 2001. The full report is available on https://www.sedarplus.ca/home/.

Bully Boy Mine Property: Includes four patented mineral claims hosting 2 historical mine shafts in the Rainy River District, Ontario. The historical records of the Bully Boy Mine are limited; however, archival Ontario Ministry of Mines files indicate that high-grade gold was first discovered in 1885 and that it was mined intermittently from 1898 to 1906, employing up to 30 men at one time. Ownership 50%.

More detailed info can be seen at https://www.goldenrapturemining.com/Projects/Bully-Boy-Mine

Qualified Person

This news release has been reviewed and approved by John Archibald, independent P. Geo., Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Golden Rapture Mining

Golden Rapture Mining is a newly listed exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of high-potential projects. We are proud to have assembled a portfolio of five (5) exceptional gold projects, encompassing a total of 25 historical mine shafts, which are also located near established gold producers. 52,389,390 shares are issued.

For more info, please look at our website at https://goldenrapturemining.com/.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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Source: Golden Rapture Mining Corporation