Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.: Aspire Biopharma's Buzz Bomb Caffeine Company's Brand Ambassador, Ashley Paulson, to Attempt Fastest 100-Mile Treadmill Run at 2026 Boston Marathon Expo

Elite Ultra-Marathoner targets her second World Record in two months following historic

Ultra Jackpot 100 Win

ESTERO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ASBP) ("Aspire" or the "Company") wholly owned subsidiary, Buzz Bomb Caffeine Company, is proud to announce that elite ultra-marathoner and BUZZ BOMB Global Brand Ambassador Ashley Paulson will attempt to shatter the female world record for the fastest 100-mile treadmill run.

The historic attempt will take place live at the Boston Marathon Expo at the John B. Hynes Veterans Memorial Convention Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026. This Expo is held in conjunction with the Boston Marathon. Paulson aims to beat the current mark of 14:15:08, pushing the limits of human endurance in front of thousands of spectators during one of the most prestigious weekends in global running.

"Ashley embodies the grit and rapid performance that BUZZ BOMB was designed to support," said Kraig Higginson, Interim CEO of Aspire Biopharma. "After her dominant road world record in February, we are thrilled to fuel her next history-making effort in Boston."

Paulson is no stranger to the record books. On February 20, 2026, she set the current world record for the fastest female to run 100 miles (road) at the Jackpot 100 Mile Ultra with a staggering time of 12:19:34. This upcoming challenge transitions her elite speed to the treadmill, a feat requiring immense mental and physical fortitude.

Commenting on her use of BUZZ BOMB throughout the 100 Mile Ultra race, Ashley Paulson said, "I was using a BUZZ BOMB every hour to keep my energy steady while chasing the 100-mile world record. The easy delivery under the tongue kicks in fast without the upset stomach issues of traditional caffeine. It's just smooth, consistent energy that kept me cruising mile after mile."

Paulson's upcoming attempt will showcase her endurance and the mental fortitude required for long-distance treadmill running. This event highlights the intersection of elite athleticism and specialized performance support during one of the most significant weekends in the running community. Please come and meet Buzz Bomb representatives that will be supporting Ashley at the Expo!

Event Details:

Athlete: Ashley Paulson

Goal: Fastest Female 100-Mile Treadmill Run (Target: < 14:15:08)

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Location: Boston Marathon Expo, Hynes Convention Center, 900 Boylston St, Boston, MA

Ashley Paulson Wins the 2026 USATF 100-Mile Road Championship

For more about Ashley Paulson, follow her on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

https://www.instagram.com/ashkickn/?hl=en,

https://www.tiktok.com/@ashkickn1

https://www.facebook.com/ashley.j.paulson/

BUZZ BOMB Caffeine Products

Unlike traditional energy drinks or pills, BUZZ BOMB is a new and exciting caffeine product delivered in a single-serving stick pack of dry powder sprinkled under the tongue. This method provides flavored caffeine quickly without the hassle of mixing with water or consuming typical caffeine sources like energy drinks, coffee, or soda.

BUZZ BOMB features 50mg of caffeine and is currently offered in four delicious flavors: Tropical Fruit, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, and Coffee Mocha. Designed for athletes, professionals, and the everyday person needing a rapid boost, BUZZ BOMB provides a precise serving of caffeine in easy-to-use single serving stick packs.

To learn more about BUZZ BOMB, or purchase product online, please visit https://buzzbombcaffeine.com or follows us on social media here:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

BUZZ BOMB Variety Pack

About Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Aspire Biopharma delivers supplements to the body rapidly and precisely.

For more information, please visit www.aspirebiolabs.com

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Contact

PCG Advisory

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@pcgadvisory.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" provisions created by those laws. Aspire's forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding our future operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements represent our views as of the date of this press release and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ in our drug or supplement offerings include general market conditions, whether clinical trials demonstrate the efficacy and safety of our drug candidates to the satisfaction of regulatory authorities, or do not otherwise produce positive results which may cause us to incur additional costs or experience delays in completing, or ultimately be unable to complete the development and commercialization of our drug candidates; the clinical results for our drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; our ability to achieve commercial success for our drug or supplement candidates, if approved; our limited operating history and our ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of our product candidates, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and you are cautioned not to rely unduly upon these statements. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The information contained in any website referenced herein is not, and shall not be deemed to be, part of or incorporated into this press release.

SOURCE: Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/aspire-biopharmas-buzz-bombtm-caffeine-companys-brand-ambassador-ashl-1158364