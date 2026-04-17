Unusual Machines Appoints Chadd Cole as Vice President of FP&A

Finance leader to support planning and operational execution

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC), a leading manufacturer of NDAA-compliant drone components, today announced the appointment of Chadd Cole as Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A), reporting to Chief Financial Officer Brian Hoff.

Cole will build out the company's FP&A capabilities, supporting forecasting, planning, and operational visibility as Unusual Machines scales production and strengthens its supply chain.

"We're scaling quickly, and that requires tighter planning and execution across the business," said Brian Hoff, Chief Financial Officer of Unusual Machines. "Chadd brings deep experience building the kind of planning discipline and structure that allows teams to stay aligned as we grow."

Prior to joining Unusual Machines, Cole held finance roles at Carrier, Electronic Arts, and Verizon, where he supported global operations and worked closely with executive teams. His experience includes building planning processes in complex organizations, improving how teams forecast and operate, and applying a process-driven approach to developing scalable financial systems.

"My focus is on making sure we see constraints early and plan ahead of them," said Cole. "If we can connect demand to capacity across inventory, suppliers, and production, we can make better decisions and deliver consistently."

About Unusual Machines, Inc.

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot ecommerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032. For more information, please visit unusualmachines.com.

Investor Contact:

investors@unusualmachines.com

Media Contact:

media@unusualmachines.com

SOURCE: Unusual Machines

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/unusual-machines-appoints-chadd-cole-as-vice-president-of-fpanda-1158438