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WKN: A1J5GZ | ISIN: SE0004840718 | Ticker-Symbol: 3XV
Stuttgart
17.04.26 | 14:16
27,620 Euro
+0,44 % +0,120
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XVIVO PERFUSION AB Chart 1 Jahr
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XVIVO PERFUSION AB 5-Tage-Chart
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27,00027,88014:30
ACCESS Newswire
17.04.2026 14:02 Uhr
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XVIVO Perfusion AB: Conference Call on Interim Report January-March 2026

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV) - Invitation to attend XVIVO's conference call regarding the interim report January-March 2026. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: April 24 at 2.00 pm CET / 8.00 am EST

If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions. https://events.inderes.com/xvivo/q1-report-2026

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. Via the teleconference you can ask questions verbally.
https://events.inderes.com/xvivo/q1-report-2026/dial-in

Participants from XVIVO:
Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO

A press release containing XVIVO's interim report January-March 2026 will be released on April 24, 2026 at 7.30 am CET / 1.30 am EST.

Before the conference call, slides will be available at the company web page, https://www.xvivogroup.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/

April 17, 2026
Mölndal
XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO, +46 73 519 21 59, e-mail: christoffer.rosenblad@xvivogroup.com
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

Attachments

Conference call on Interim Report January-March 2026

SOURCE: XVIVO Perfusion AB



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/conference-call-on-interim-report-january-march-2026-1158494

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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