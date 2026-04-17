Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2026) - Crossroads Gold Corp. (TSXV: CRG) (OTCQB: CRGCF) (the "Company" or "Crossroads") is pleased to announce that its common shares began trading today on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States under the symbol 'CRGCF'. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol 'CRG'.

The OTCQB is one of the world's largest and most liquid trading markets, providing access to a wide base of investors across the U.S. The listing marks an important step in expanding the Company's visibility and strengthening its presence in the U.S. market.

Mr. Rex Motton, CEO and Director of Crossroads, commented, "The commencement of trading on OTCQB marks another important milestone for Crossroads as we expand our presence in the U.S. capital markets. Following our recent listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, we are committed to broadening our shareholder base and believe this is an important next step. Listing on the OTCQB enhances accessibility for U.S.-based investors to participate in the Company's growth as we advance our exploration portfolio in Australia. The OTCQB is an efficient way for Crossroads to access the largest pool of equity capital in the world, while simultaneously offering potential investors in the United States enhanced trading visibility and liquidity."

Information relating to Crossroads, as well as real-time price quotes will be available on www.otcmarkets.com. The OTCQB, operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc., is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage companies that are committed to providing high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About Crossroads

Crossroads is a Canadian gold exploration company backed by the Fiore Group and focused on high-potential gold projects within two hours' drive from Melbourne in Victoria State, Australia-one of the world's premier gold-producing jurisdictions. The Company aims to deliver new gold discoveries in a Tier-1 jurisdiction while generating long-term value for shareholders. Crossroads' portfolio includes the historic Steiglitz Project, a historical high-grade producer within the renowned Bendigo Gold Belt. The Steiglitz Project is largely underexplored with modern technology and situated in highly prospective geological belts with proven potential for epizonal and mesozonal orogenic gold systems.

Crossroads is led by an experienced management and technical team with deep Australian and global discovery expertise. Crossroads is supported by excellent infrastructure, year-round access, and a stable regulatory framework to systematically advance its projects with modern exploration and drilling aimed at unlocking meaningful gold discoveries. Crossroads is committed to responsible resource development, proactive and open communication, and transparent and inclusive dialogue with regional communities, indigenous organizations and all stakeholders. Crossroads is committed to proactive decision-making and creating economic opportunities for all stakeholders, including the communities it operates in.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to the anticipated benefits of the Company's OTCQB listing, including increased market visibility, improved liquidity, expanded access to U.S. investors, and the Company's ability to broaden its shareholder base and support its growth strategy. With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company and its subsidiaries have made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive. Although management of the Company believe that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of Crossroads given its limited operating history; business and economic conditions in the mineral industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including unanticipated events related to mineral exploration); changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in the price of gold and currency exchange; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293019

Source: Crossroads Gold Corp.