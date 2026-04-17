Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2026) - ALST (OTCID: ALST) today announced it is actively exploring the potential acquisition of a resort property in Sanremo, Italy, as part of a strategic initiative to expand its long-term investment in soccer development programs.

The proposed acquisition reflects ALST's commitment to fostering athletic excellence, youth development, and international sports collaboration. The Sanremo location, known for its coastal setting and established hospitality infrastructure, offers an ideal environment for training camps, development academies, and seasonal soccer programs.

"We see this as an opportunity to create a unique destination where sport, training, and community come together," said a spokesperson for ALST. "Sanremo provides not only world-class facilities but also an inspiring setting for athletes to develop their skills and compete at a higher level."

We have abandoned the Imperia calcio as their debt was over 750 000 euro and looking at this resort deal as an attractive asset.

If finalized, the resort would be adapted to support a range of soccer-related activities, including youth academies, elite training sessions, coaching clinics, and international tournaments. The initiative is expected to attract players, coaches, and teams from across Europe and beyond.

ALST emphasized that discussions are still in the exploratory phase, and no final agreement has been reached. Further details regarding investment scope, timelines, and program rollout will be shared as plans progress.

This initiative aligns with ALST's broader vision to invest in sustainable sports infrastructure and create opportunities for emerging talent worldwide.

The bid is supported by a consortium of investors who share ALST's vision of building an asset for development of youth and acquire a professional team. Together, they bring a wealth of experience across various industries, ensuring that the club's operations and development strategies are backed by diverse expertise and innovative approaches.

About ALST

ALST is a global leader in strategic investments across sports, entertainment, and business sectors. With a proven track record of fostering growth and innovation, ALST is dedicated to creating value while respecting the heritage and identity of the organizations it partners with.

SOURCE: AllStar Health Brands, Inc.

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Source: Allstar Health Brands, Inc.