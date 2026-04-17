Norwegian developer Scatec ASA has commissioned the first phase of the 1.1 GW Obelisk solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Egypt, backed by $479.1 million in development finance institution (DFI) debt and a fully contracted storage revenue model.Scatec ASA has brought its largest project to date into operation in Egypt with a capital structure combining multilateral development bank debt, layered equity from a Norwegian climate fund and a French energy company, and a power purchase agreement (PPA) that fully contracts BESS dispatch with no merchant exposure. The $590 million ...

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