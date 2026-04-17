Marathon Asset Management, a leading global credit manager, today announced that Murad Khaled has joined the firm as a Managing Director, where he will serve as a lead originator across ABL and DL in Europe, reporting to Alex Howell, Head of Marathon's European Credit business.

Mr. Khaled joins Marathon from Apollo, where he was a Managing Director and led Capital Solutions in Europe. Prior to Apollo, Mr. Khaled served as Head of EMEA Leveraged Finance Capital Markets at Bank of America.

"Murad is an experienced investor with deep expertise across ABL and corporate credit, sourcing differentiated transactions," said Bruce Richards, CEO and Chairman of Marathon. "We continue to see compelling opportunities across global credit markets, and Murad's addition enhances our ability to originate high-quality European investments as we further scale our platform."

"Europe remains an area of significant opportunity for Marathon, as we continue to strengthen our presence in the region across ABL, DL, and opportunistic credit," said Alex Howell. "Murad's experience and strong relationships will play an important role as we enhance our origination channels."

"I have long admired what Bruce, Lou Hanover and the Marathon team have built, and I am thrilled to contribute to this highly successful investment platform," said Mr. Khaled.

About Marathon Asset Management:

Marathon Asset Management, L.P. is a leading global asset manager specializing in the Private and Public Credit markets with over $24 billion of assets under management. Marathon has dedicated investment programs spanning the spectrum of Private Credit: Asset-Based Lending, Direct Lending, and Opportunistic Credit as well as the spectrum of Public Credit. Marathon was founded in 1998 by Bruce Richards (CEO) and Louis Hanover (CIO) and employs more than 190 professionals, with 8 Partners across 5 global offices. In January 2026, Marathon entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by entities controlled by CVC Capital Partners plc, a global private markets investment firm. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.marathonfund.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260417460740/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Prosek Partners

Josh Clarkson Joshua Rosen

pro-marathon@prosek.com