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PR Newswire
17.04.2026 14:06 Uhr
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Quantitative Brokers Recognized for Innovation in Interest Rate and Fixed Income Trading at the 2026 Bond Markets Awards

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantitative Brokers ("QB"), an independent provider of global execution algorithms and data-driven analytics, today announced that it has been awarded "Most Innovative Use of Technology in a Market Participant" at the Bond Markets Awards 2026, hosted by Markets Media in association with The DESK.

The award recognizes firms advancing fixed income and bond trading through innovation in technology, data, and execution workflows. QB was recognized for its continued development of quantitative execution solutions across interest rate markets, including U.S. Treasuries, rates futures, and options on futures.

"We're honored to receive this recognition," said David Kalita, CEO of QB. "It reflects our commitment to developing practical execution technology grounded in quantitative research, and to helping clients trade more effectively across fixed income and interest rate markets."

Over the past year, QB has expanded and enhanced its execution capabilities across rates and derivatives markets. This includes the continued development of Striker, QB's options-on-futures execution algorithm, as well as ongoing performance enhancements across its U.S. cash Treasury and futures algorithm suite. QB has also extended algorithmic execution coverage into Brazil-listed derivatives, supporting clients' growing need for consistent, data-driven execution across global interest rate products.

"QB's options-on-futures and U.S. Treasury execution algorithms represent some of the most advanced trading technology available to institutional market participants today," said Andrew Picardi, Head of Sales, Americas, at Quantitative Brokers. "Striker's ability to discover and trade in sub-tick increments is a genuine market first, and our Treasury suite continues to set the standard for quantitative, data-driven execution in rates. Together, these capabilities build on QB's established leadership in futures execution, giving clients a truly comprehensive algorithmic solution across the interest rate complex."

About Quantitative Brokers

Quantitative Brokers is an independent, global financial technology company focused on execution algorithms and data-driven analytics for institutional traders. QB provides advanced trading solutions across Futures, Options, U.S. Cash Treasuries, and FX, helping clients improve execution performance and trading outcomes through quantitative insight, automation, and seamless integration into institutional trading workflows.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2797604/Quantitative_Brokers_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quantitative-brokers-recognized-for-innovation-in-interest-rate-and-fixed-income-trading-at-the-2026-bond-markets-awards-302744096.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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