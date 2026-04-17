BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 16 April 2026 were:

254.23c Capital only USD (cents)

188.00p Capital only Sterling (pence)

258.29c Including current year income USD (cents)

191.01p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.