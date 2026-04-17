The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is hosting seven mega events, including Hong Kong Gifts Premium Fair, Home InStyle and Fashion InStyle (27-30 April at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, HKCEC); the Hong Kong International Printing Packaging Fair and DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong (held concurrently at AsiaWorld-Expo); and the Hong Kong International Licensing Show and Asian Licensing Conference (27-29 April at the HKCEC). These events bridge Hong Kong's creative industries with Chinese Mainland and global markets, reinforcing the city's role as a regional creative hub.

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Seven HKTDC Lifestyle Fairs

Trendsetting Gifts Ignite Sourcing

The Gifts Premium Fair will feature the acclaimed Hall of Fine Designs, a key showcase for leading design brands from around the world. This edition will welcome the debut of Shanxi Pavilion, alongside an expanded Zhejiang Pavilion, led for the first time by the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province. In addition, Smart Design Global will present its shortlisted entries, leveraging the fair as a platform to promote original Hong Kong designs to international markets.

Leading Houseware Trends

Home InStyle continues to showcase innovative materials in houseware. Building on last year's success with novel home solutions for the silver market, the fair brings these elements together in the Gerontech and Innovative Material Pavilion, funded by the HKSAR Government's Innovation and Technology Commission.

Redefining the Material Frontier at Fashion InStyle

Fashion InStyle marks the return of NEXT@Fashion InStyle, a premier HKTDC spotlight zone sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the HKSAR Government. Featuring the Philippines as this year's Featured Partner, the zone unites around 60 global exhibitors showcasing how next-gen materials drive industry transformation. Guided by Project Consultant Han Chong (Self-Portrait founder), it presents five cross-disciplinary projects by six emerging Hong Kong designers.

Two PrintPack Fairs: Smart Sustainable

The Printing Packaging Fair will feature smart packaging new materials alongside its green offerings, meeting rising demand for innovation and sustainability. DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong will focus on premium printing and packaging solutions for luxury items, with dedicated themes for industries.

The events will feature a wide range of thematic seminars, buyer forums, product promotion and launch events and fashion parades, covering market analysis, cultural creative design, smart industry, the silver economy, and sustainability.

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Contacts:

Media Enquiries

HKTDC's Exhibitions Department:

Pak Wong

(852) 2240 4062

pakwong@hktdc.org