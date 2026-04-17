In a new monthly column for pv magazine, the Becquerel Institute explains why Europe's solar manufacturing outlook is shifting from decline to cautious opportunity, driven by rising energy uncertainty and new regulations like the Net-Zero Industry Act that create fragmented, nationally defined markets with partial protection for domestic producers. While demand and policy support are strong, complexity, uneven implementation, and competition risks mean success will depend on how quickly and strategically industry players navigate this narrow window.For two years, the European PV manufacturing ...

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