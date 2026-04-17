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PR Newswire
17.04.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Defense Tech Company AEVEX to Make Its Public Debut

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on April 17th

  • Markets are up Friday morning after President Trump said late Thursday that the conflict in Iran "should be ending pretty soon."
  • Aevex (NYSE: AVEX) CEO Roger Wells will join NYSE Live this morning to discuss its strategy as the firm prepares to begin trading on the NYSE.
  • Shares of Madison Air (NYSE: MAIR) popped by more than 17% in its first day of trading on the NYSE Thursday.
  • Parker Institute of Cancer Immunotherapy CEO Karen Knudsen will join NYSE Live to elaborate on its collaboration with the Cancer Vaccine Coalition.

Opening Bell
Aevex (NYSE: AVEX) celebrates its IPO and NYSE debut

Closing Bell
Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) marks its 65th anniversary of listing

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2959306/NYSE_Market_Update_April_17.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2959305/NYSE_Morgan_Stanley.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5922833/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-defense-tech-company-aevex-to-make-its-public-debut-302745917.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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