New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Defense Tech Company AEVEX to Make Its Public Debut

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on April 17th

Markets are up Friday morning after President Trump said late Thursday that the conflict in Iran "should be ending pretty soon."

Aevex (NYSE: AVEX) CEO Roger Wells will join NYSE Live this morning to discuss its strategy as the firm prepares to begin trading on the NYSE.

Shares of Madison Air (NYSE: MAIR) popped by more than 17% in its first day of trading on the NYSE Thursday.

Parker Institute of Cancer Immunotherapy CEO Karen Knudsen will join NYSE Live to elaborate on its collaboration with the Cancer Vaccine Coalition.

Opening Bell

Aevex (NYSE: AVEX) celebrates its IPO and NYSE debut

Closing Bell

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) marks its 65th anniversary of listing

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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