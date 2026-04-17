Kolter Homes' Woodland Preserve Amenity Center Earns Top Honor at 2026 Suncoast Parade of Homes

Award-winning clubhouse in Parrish, Florida recognized for its design, livability, and role in bringing neighbors together

PARRISH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / Kolter Homes is proud to announce that the amenity center at Woodland Preserve in Parrish, Florida has been named Best Overall Amenity Center at the 2026 Suncoast Parade of Homes. The award recognizes not only the quality of the clubhouse design, but also the meaningful role it plays in everyday life for residents.

Located in Parrish, Woodland Preserve is a thoughtfully designed residential 55+ community offering new construction homes in a naturally scenic setting with convenient access to Sarasota and Bradenton. Homes range from 2 to 5 Bedrooms and are priced from the $400s, with both move-in ready homes available as well as opportunities to build and personalize.

A Central Gathering Place Designed for Real Life

At the heart of Woodland Preserve is the award-winning amenity center, created to be a welcoming and functional space where residents can gather, stay active, and enjoy time together. The clubhouse includes a resort-style pool, fitness center, pickleball courts, and comfortable indoor and outdoor spaces that support both planned events and casual, everyday moments.

From morning workouts to afternoon gatherings and evening events, the amenity center is designed to adapt to the rhythm of daily life. A full calendar of programming adds to the experience, offering residents a variety of ways to stay engaged while also enjoying the flexibility to shape their own routines.

A Community Built Around Connection

Woodland Preserve reflects Kolter Homes' commitment to creating communities that feel both thoughtfully planned and genuinely welcoming. The layout, amenities, and home designs work together to foster a sense of connection while still providing the privacy and comfort homeowners value.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects how the space is experienced day to day," said Fred Pfister, Vice President at Kolter Homes. "The amenity center at Woodland Preserve was designed to bring people together in a natural way, whether that's through fitness, social gatherings, or simply enjoying time with neighbors. We're proud to see that vision come to life and be recognized."

Woodland Preserve is a 55+ community designed to support an active, connected lifestyle in a setting that feels both relaxed and engaging.

A Personalized Approach to Homebuilding

Homebuyers at Woodland Preserve have the opportunity to create a home that reflects their individual style and preferences. For those who choose to build, Kolter Homes offers a guided experience through its design studio, where professional designers work one-on-one with buyers to select finishes, fixtures, and structural options. This personalized approach is included as part of the homebuilding process, helping ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience.

For those looking to move sooner, a selection of move-in ready homes is also available, offering thoughtfully designed spaces with professionally curated finishes.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter Homes remains dedicated to its mission of helping homebuyers find their perfect home and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle. These awards underscore the company's commitment to quality, design, and customer satisfaction. The company expresses its heartfelt appreciation to Eliant for this recognition and extends its gratitude to its homebuyers and residents for their continued trust and support.

Contacts

Jaime Godwin

Director of Marketing Communications

jgodwin@kolterhomes.com

SOURCE: Kolter Homes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/kolter-homes-woodland-preserve-amenity-center-earns-top-honor-at-2026-suncoast-parade-o-1154059