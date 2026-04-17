paid's VP of Strategy Jacqueline Tsekouras Honored by Chief Marketer as a 2026 Top Women in Marketing Recipient

In Her Tenure, Jacqueline Has Helped paid Strengthen Its Position as the Go-To Creator Marketing Platform for Brands Seeking Genuine, Human Connections at Scale

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / paid , a leading creator-marketing platform powering campaigns for the world's top brands, today announced that Jacqueline Tsekouras, Vice President of Strategy, has been named a Chief Marketer's 2026 Top Women in Marketing honoree.

The Top Women in Marketing awards recognize the trailblazers who are shaping the future of the industry and setting new standards across B2B and B2C marketing. The 2026 honorees represent a new generation of leaders shaping how brands connect with audiences in a rapidly evolving landscape.

"We are thankful to Chief Marketer for showcasing Jacqueline's incredible talent in bringing humanity back into marketing," said Bryan Gold, CEO and co-founder at paid. "Her vision for storytelling has not only elevated our clients' work, but has helped redefine how brands and creators connect, driving authentic storytelling that builds real community and loyalty. We are proud of her accomplishments and lucky to have her as part of our team."

This recognition by Chief Marketer builds on a year of continued momentum for Jacqueline, who has helped shape and amplify paid's voice across the creator economy. From the global stage at Cannes Lions to the development of initiatives like The Creator Effect and her editorial content exploring emerging creator economy trends, her work has consistently moved the industry forward.

"Being recognized alongside so many inspiring women in this industry means the world to me," said Jacqueline Tsekouras, Vice President of Strategy at paid. "I'm inspired by the work we're doing at paid to empower the creator-brand relationship, and grateful to be part of a team that continues to push the boundaries of what stories the industry can tell."

With this achievement, Jacqueline continues to inspire the next generation of marketers while reinforcing paid's position at the forefront of the creator economy - one that continues to shape the future of collaboration through innovation, insight, and storytelling.

About paid

paid is a creator marketplace that connects vetted creators with the world's most recognizable brands, like McDonald's, Sephora, Samsung, and Disney. Together, creators and marketers collaborate and measure entire creator marketing campaigns in a centralized and integrated experience. The company empowers creators to do what they love, and brings trust to the creator ecosystem with proprietary technology solutions to large category problems, like fair pricing, algorithmic matching, and automated content usage rights that create true omni-channel creator marketing. The company is rated #1 for its customer support and managed services, and powers marketing teams and content creators from offices in Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami. For more information, visit hashtagpaid.com .

Media Contact:

Allie Gonzales

allie@notablypr.com

SOURCE: paid

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/%23paids-vp-of-strategy-jacqueline-tsekouras-honored-by-chief-marketer-as-a-2026-1158408