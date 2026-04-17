Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2026) - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company" or "Origen") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement ("Financing" or "Offering"), previously announced on April 2nd, 2026 raising a total of $500,000.

The Company issued 10,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $500,000. Each Unit is comprised of one Share and one-half share purchase warrant (each whole, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.075 per Share for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance. The Company paid no finder's fees in connection with this Financing. One placee subscribed for the full amount of the Offering resulting in the placee exceeding a 10% ownership in the Company and becoming an insider.

All securities issued in connection with the Financing were issued pursuant to one or more prospectus exemptions available to the Company and are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance as required under applicable securities laws. Closing of this Financing was subject to customary closing conditions that include applicable CSE filings and approvals. The proceeds of the Offering will be used for the Company's newly acquired REE Project areas in Piaui State, Brazil, general working capital, and exploration expenditures.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Financing will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Origen

Origen is fully focused on its new Brazilian REE acquisition, while holding a 100% interest in the Los Sapitos Lithium project in Argentina, the Wishbone project in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, and three other 100% owned precious and critical metal projects in southern British Columbia.

On behalf of Origen,

Gary Schellenberg

CEO and Director

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293048

Source: Origen Resources Inc.