Appointment Strengthens Leadership Bench Across Governance and Strategy

The Wella Company, an innovative global leader in hair, nail, and beauty tech, today announced that Krista McDonough Kubida has been appointed as the company's Chief Legal Officer, effective June 29, 2026. Krista will serve as a key member of the Wella Leadership Team and will be based in New York City.

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Krista joins from Capri Holdings Limited, an NYSE-listed global fashion luxury group and home to iconic brands, including Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo, where she served as Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer. During her nearly 15-year tenure, she was instrumental in driving significant transactions and company-wide initiatives, while supporting Capri's global retail, wholesale, and eCommerce expansion. Krista began her career as a corporate, capital markets, and securities attorney at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton Garrison LLP, where she advised public companies and private equity clients on complex transactions and securities matters.

"We are thrilled to welcome Krista to The Wella Company," said Calvin McDonald, Chief Executive Officer. "She brings deep expertise across brand- and product-led consumer companies, a strong commercial mindset, and extensive experience supporting businesses through periods of evolution. Her proven ability to partner with leadership teams and boards while establishing a high-performing legal organization will be invaluable as we build on our momentum and shape the future of beauty together."

Krista joins at an exciting time in the company's evolution. Over the past five-plus years, The Wella Company has transformed into a global powerhouse of time-tested, complementary hair, nail, and beauty tech brands. Its robust portfolio includes Wella Professionals the #1 salon color brand globally*, OPI, ghd, Sebastian Professional, Nioxin, Clairol, and Wella Koleston. These iconic brands, fueled by science-led innovation, long-standing trust with professionals and an understanding of changing consumer preferences, are sold to pro stylists and consumers in more than 100 countries. Under the leadership of new CEO Calvin McDonald, the company will continue to evolve.

"I am excited to join The Wella Company at this phase in its transformation journey," Krista said. "The company's powerful brand heritage, creative and entrepreneurial spirit, and performance-based culture deeply resonate with me. I look forward to serving as a strategic partner to Calvin and the leadership team to foster innovation and growth while reinforcing strong governance to support lasting impact for our professional customers and consumers."

Krista succeeds Kathy Leo, who announced her retirement earlier this year. Kathy played an instrumental role in strengthening The Wella Company's Legal and Compliance foundation and building a high-caliber team. The Company thanks Kathy for her leadership and impact during her tenure.

About The Wella Company

The Wella Company is an innovative global beauty leader with a robust portfolio of iconic, time-tested brands, including Wella Professionals the #1 salon color brand globally*, OPI, ghd, Sebastian Professional, Nioxin, Clairol, and Wella Koleston.

The company's 6,000+ employees blend science and artistry to innovate, market, and sell a comprehensive range of hair and nail brands, spanning hair color, care, styling, and treatment products, and nail lacquers and care products, as well as heat- and air-assisted hair styling devices. Its 145-year heritage is professional-first, and today the company serves salon owners, hair stylists, nail technicians, and end consumers in over 100 countries.

The company has a performance-based culture, enduring entrepreneurial spirit, and shared desire to positively impact the communities it serves. The company has primary offices in New York City, Geneva, London, and Calabasas, California. The company also has facilities and large employee populations in Germany, Mexico, Thailand, Italy, Poland, Brazil, Japan, India, France, Canada, and Australia, among many others.

*Based on Wella Master Brand USD sales on the 2024 Salon Hair Care Global Series for the hair coloring products category published by Kline

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FGS Global

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Alix Dunn

Alix.dunn@wella.com