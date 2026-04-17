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PR Newswire
17.04.2026 15:06 Uhr
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SUNLU AND INSLOGIC TEAM UP TO ANNOUNCE THE FilaDC i10 AT RAPID+ TCT IN BOSTON

BOSTON, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's Rapid + TCT in Boston, SUNLU is displaying a broad range of products, including a large selection of engineering filaments, while also announcing a strategic collaboration with Inslogic. From dedicated product demonstrations to in-depth technical exchanges, SUNLU is exploring new possibilities in 3D printing together with industry peers, designers, engineers, and makers. Nylons, Polypropylene, Polycarbonates and other engineering-grade filaments are on display, covering professional high-strength, high-durability, or flexibility requirements. From model aircraft structures to drone components or creative structural parts, each application shall find its relevant filament counterpart.

The aesthetic filament area has become a visitor's favorite. Silk, Rainbow, Wood-filled, Galaxy and other distinctive materials put their textural charm on full display, finding their place across fashion, art, collectibles, and cultural creative design. Meanwhile, the resin section turns heads with collector-grade model exhibits. Printed using CMYK+W color resin, 14K ABS-like resin, high-temperature PLUS resin, and more, these models deliver exceptional detail reproduction and stable forming performance.

Alongside these innovations, the partnership with Inslogic marks the company's entry into the filament moisture management industry with its first, one-of-a-kind Filament Dehumidifying Cabinet. Designed to fill a gap in the industry, the FilaDC i10 can store up to ten 1KG spools simultaneously and keep more than 50 types of material dry. The i10's standout feature is that it does not rely on heated air to remove moisture from filaments. Instead, it utilizes an innovative molecular sieve to reduce moisture in filaments like PETG, TPU and Nylon. This system, combined with fans to keep the main chamber dry, makes the i10 environmentally friendly and fully autonomous; its energy consumption and noise levels are significantly lower compared to traditional filament dryers.

For large scale users who require a better performance from their filaments, while remaining conscious of their impact on the environment, SUNLU and Inslogic have scheduled the release of the i10 on July 1.

About SUNLU

Founded in 2013 in the 3D Printing Supplies Capital Zhuhai, SUNLU has focused on manufacturing 3D printing products for over 10 years and specializes in 3D Printer filament, resin, and accessories. With more than 270 production lines and 25 millions products sold, the company has been continuously committed to technological innovation and new product research and development, achieving 530+ intellectual rights and with the clear commitment of providing the best quality products in the market at competitive pricing.

For more information, please visit https://www.sunlu.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2959003/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sunlu-and-inslogic-team-up-to-announce-the-filadc-i10-at-rapid-tct-in-boston-302745584.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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