Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2026) - Peruvian Metals Corp (TSXV: PER) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") announces partnering with Apollo Shareholder Relations Ltd. ("Apollo") to provide a digital outreach marketing program to the current and new potential investors by providing clear market communication on the Company's development and exploration programs.

Jeffrey Reeder, Chief Executive Officer of Peruvian Metals, comments: "We are now in a position to engage a firm such as Apollo to provide investor communications and outreach programs to introduce Peruvian Metals to new potential investors. The Company has recently completed an equity financing which puts the Company in a strong financial position for the medium term. We believe that Peruvian Metals is unique in the junior mining space and it is time to communicate our uniqueness to the investment community."

Jazz Chodak and Chase Kazakoff, co-owners of Apollo commented: "We're excited to partner with Peruvian Metals as they advance many of its projects in Peru. Our team looks forward to helping bring this remarkable opportunity to the broader market with clarity, precision and the strategic focus it deserves. We see this new business opportunity with tremendous energy, and we're thrilled to support the next phase of Peruvian Metals' journey."

Apollo is headquartered on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. Its personnel have a background as investor relations professionals. The firm focuses on investor relations, retail investors and digital communications through novel marketing strategies.

Compensation and terms

Subject to TSXV approval, the consulting agreement dated effective April 16, 2026, provides for an initial six-month term, and is automatically renewed for successive six-month terms unless terminated upon 30 days prior notice. The agreement provides that Apollo will receive a total fee of $60,000 (the "Initial Fee") for an initial Term of six months, payable in monthly installments of $10,000, with $20,000 plus applicable GST payable as first and last-month fees paid in advance, followed by monthly payments of $10,000 plus GST thereafter.

Subject to TSXV approval, the Company will also grant Apollo 600,000 stock options to acquire common shares of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.18 per share for a period of two years from the effective date of the agreement.

About Peruvian Metals Corp.

Peruvian Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration and mineral processing company. Our business model is to provide clients with toll milling services and produce high-grade marketable concentrates from mineral purchases. The Aguila Norte processing plant has an environmental permit ("IGAC") from the Peruvian government which provides the Company with the ability to expand operations past the current 100 tonnes per day level. The Company continues to acquire and develop precious and base metal properties in Peru.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. We use words such as "might", "will", "should", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "forecast" and similar terminology to identify forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Such statements and information are based on assumptions, estimates, opinions, and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions and its expectations of future developments as well as other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and information and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedarplus.ca. While the Company believes that the expectations expressed by such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information and the assumptions, estimates, opinions, and analysis underlying such expectations are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In evaluating forward-looking statements and information, readers should carefully consider the various factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293080

Source: Peruvian Metals Corp.