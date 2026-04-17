New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2026) - Mortis today announced the public launch of the Mortis app and the Matrix, a personalized meditation platform that combines frequency tuned sessions with signals from popular wearables and apps, calendar context and short in-app conversations to accelerate measurable nervous-system benefits.

The company's go-to-market centers on gatherings; Mortis will begin building community with a live meditation simulcast and launch party in New York on April 18, 2026, which will serve as the first public activation supporting the app launch.

The Matrix aggregates recent biometric and behavioral inputs and applies in-house algorithms to generate sessions optimized for a user's current state. Mortis is designed to shorten the time between trying meditation and feeling results. The Mortis app will be available on iOS beginning April 18, 2026.

"Most people who try meditation never see a result; they sit a few times, do not feel anything, and quit. Mortis closes that gap," said Grady O'Neill, founder of Mortis. "The Matrix is the product. Everything else is in service of it. We built Mortis to move people from zero to one with meditation."

Mortis built the Matrix on published research into sound, vibration and nervous-system modulation and refined its frequency mappings through internal pilot testing. The company says advances in sensing and computation made it possible to translate those principles into a system that personalizes sessions in real time for individual users.

"I started meditating to lower my HRV, became a monk, and used my experiences to build Mortis to shorten the path from zero to one for everyone," O'Neill added.

Mortis will host the live meditation simulcast and performance program in New York on April 18, 2026, and the Mortis app will be available for download that day. Media may request RSVP and assets by contacting the address below.

About Mortis

Mortis is a personalized meditation platform built around the Matrix, a persistent profile of a user's practice that aggregates biometric, behavioral and conversational signals to deliver frequency tuned meditation sessions.

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Source: Spitz Solutions