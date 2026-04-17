This week Women in Solar+ Europe gives voice to Carla Vico, CEO of France's Green Solver. She says building an inclusive culture means valuing people for their work, accountability, and commitment, rather than their gender or background. "I do not believe in positive discrimination; I believe in creating equal opportunities and making merit-based decisions," she states.The solar, energy storage, EV charging, and grid infrastructure sectors are still relatively young industries. Many of the companies operating in this space have been built with diversity and inclusion as part of their DNA, which ...

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