Licensed Agents and Insurance Agencies Can Now Run Their Entire Practice from a Single AI-Powered Insurance Platform at No Upfront Cost

MPA combines Medicare enrollment, over 17 life insurance products, AI-driven lead generation, 50-state compliance monitoring, commission tracking, and post-sale retention into one platform, available exclusively to contracted agents and agencies at no upfront cost

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / Starting today, licensed agents and agencies contracted with MPA can quote Medicare Advantage, Supplement, and Part D plans, access over 17 life insurance products from Final Expense to Whole Life, generate and receive AI-scored leads, enroll clients, monitor compliance across all 50 states, track commissions across every carrier, and manage post-sale retention from a single login, at no upfront cost. The product is called MPA. It is live now at mpa.com.

Most licensed agents today operate on four to six disconnected systems. They quote in one tool, enroll in another, track compliance manually, reconcile commissions in spreadsheets, and generate leads through vendors who have no visibility into what happens after the lead is delivered. The result: agents spend more time managing systems than advising clients, and agencies cannot scale without adding headcount for every operational function.

How MPA Works. MPA quotes Medicare Advantage, Supplement, and Part D plans from national and regional carriers in seconds. MPA qualifies inbound leads and books appointments before the agent picks up the phone. AI routes each client to the right agent based on location, language, and product expertise. Every client interaction is monitored for compliance across all 50 states in real time. Commissions are tracked across every carrier and product line. For agencies, MPA replaces the separate systems used for quoting, enrollment, CRM, compliance, and reporting with one.

Integrated Marketing. Agents and agencies who run marketing through MPA access lower lead costs through the platform's buying power across digital, telephonic, and direct mail channels. MPA scores every lead for intent and routes the lead to the agent most likely to close based on historical performance data. The platform then manages the full client lifecycle, from qualification through objection handling, guided enrollment, and post-sale retention, so that each marketing dollar produces more enrolled clients and higher lifetime value.

New Product Lines. MPA started with Medicare. Now, over 17 life insurance products are live on the platform, from Final Expense to Instant-Issue Term, Traditional Term, and Whole Life, reaching millions of consumers through an embedded channel during employer benefits enrollment. Additional product lines are coming. Each new product is available from the same login at no additional cost. Contracted agents and agencies get access to new products before they are available to the broader market.

Flexible Partnership. Agents and agencies who already generate their own leads can use MPA for quoting, enrollment, CRM, and compliance. Those who want to grow can access integrated marketing with AI-powered routing directly inside the platform. Agencies that want MPA to manage client engagement, retention campaigns, and analytics can do that too. Every partnership level uses the same platform.

"Licensed agents kept telling us the same thing: I can do the work, I just need someone to handle the rest," said Lee Bossio, CEO of MPA. "This isn't the gig economy. We don't hand people an app and wish them luck. They needed one platform that finds the client, qualifies them, keeps the interaction compliant, enrolls them, tracks the commission, and stays with that client after the sale. That's what MPA does. And it costs them nothing upfront."

Ownership. MPA does not require agents or agencies to give up their brand, their book of business, or their independence. Agents keep their name, their client relationships, and their commissions. MPA earns when they earn. That's the model, and it's the only model that makes sense when your business depends on your agents succeeding.

"We built MPA because licensed agents deserve better than what this industry has given them," said Bossio. "They deserve a platform that works as hard as they do. We're live, we're growing, and we're just getting started."

Getting Started. Licensed agents and agencies can learn more and contract with MPA at mpa.com/partner. MPA will be exhibiting at Medicarians 2026 at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, April 17-22.

About MPA. MPA provides technology, marketing, and operational support to licensed agents and agencies across all 50 states. The company's product, MPA, combines quoting, enrollment, compliance monitoring, commission tracking, lead generation, and client retention in a single platform. MPA is available exclusively to contracted agents and agencies at no upfront cost. MPA is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. mpa.com.

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Media: press@mpa.com

SOURCE: MPA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/licensed-agents-and-insurance-agencies-can-now-run-their-entire-pract-1158448