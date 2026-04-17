A study from the University of Naples Federico II finds hydrogen production at Mediterranean ports could cost €5.7-8.6/kg using only renewables and €2.5-13/kg in hybrid systems, with solar emerging as the most reliable resource and wind outperforming it in select locations. Alongside these findings, major industry developments include new hydrogen and e-fuel projects, advanced electrolyser technologies, and EU-backed infrastructure expansion supporting large-scale decarbonization.A group of researchers from the University of Naples Federico II in Italy has found that the levelised cost of hydrogen ...

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