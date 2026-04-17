Clean Motion AB: Clean Motion secures order for eight EVIG Delivery vehicles from urban micro-mobility operator in Stockholm

Clean Motion AB has received an order for eight EVIG Delivery vehicles from ISMG AB, operating under the brand TGCC, a Stockholm-based operator specialising in a zero-emissions collection and deployment of scooters and bicycles.

TGCC operates in dense urban environments, managing the full operational cycle of shared micro-mobility fleets, from collection and charging to deployment in city locations. The EVIG Delivery vehicles will support these operations, replacing conventional transport in contexts where a full-sized vehicle is both impractical and inefficient.

The vehicles will be delivered in three batches between June and September 2026, classified as Motorredskap Klass II and configured with comfort pack and an electric heating system for year-round operational use.

"Seeing eight EVIG vehicles go into active urban service is a true vote of confidence, and I am proud to see TGCC pioneering the path with our EVIG Delivery vehicle." says Cameron Crisman, Head of Growth at Clean Motion AB. " TGCC runs exactly the kind of operation EVIG is built for: urban logistics with frequent stops, where every centimetre of cargo space counts."

"We've been evaluating EVIG for quite some time and kept coming back to the same conclusion: it's a vehicle that actually does the work," says Melinda Khan, co-founder and owner of ISMG AB. "For our operations, we need something reliable, compact, and purpose-built for the city. EVIG ticks every box."

The order marks Clean Motion's continued commercial momentum in Sweden, as EVIG establishes itself as the vehicle of choice for urban operators requiring compact, zero-emission performance in city environments.

For more information please contact:

Stefan Janols, VP Sales & Marketing

Clean Motion AB

Tel: +46 709 81 49 44

Email: stefan.janols@cleanmotion.se



About ISMG AB/TGCC

TGCC is a full-service operations partner to the micro-mobility industry, providing end-to-end collection, charging, and deployment of e-scooters, e-bicycles, and electric micro-mobility vehicles on behalf of its clients. Operations are 100% emission-free - powered entirely by electric vehicles and green charging infrastructure positioned across central urban locations. TGCC exists to remove the operational burden from micro-mobility providers, enabling them to scale with confidence while meeting the highest standards of environmental responsibility. TGCC's mission is to accelerate the electric transformation and digitalisation of public transport. As cities transition toward cleaner, smarter mobility ecosystems, TGCC serves as the infrastructure partner that makes that transition possible - reliably, efficiently, and without compromise on sustainability. TGCC believes the future of urban movement is electric - and exists to make that future operational. Read more here: www.greenchargingco.com

About Clean Motion

Clean Motion AB is a Swedish company that manufactures and sells truly sustainable vehicles for cities. The vehicles are locally produced and based on energy and resource efficiency to maximize the adoption of electric vehicles globally. The company's vision is to offer city mobility powered by solar energy and therefore provides lightweight electric vehicles with low energy consumption to meet the urban transportation challenges of the 21st century. Clean Motion AB is listed on the First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Stockholm. The Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please visit: www.cleanmotion.se