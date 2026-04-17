New shares in Monsenso A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 21 April 2026. The new shares are issued due to a directed issue and conversion of debt.

Name: Monsenso ISIN: DK0061277977 Short name: MONSO Number of shares before change: 14,636,362 shares Change (directed issue): 14,496,756 shares Change (conversion of debt): 95,906,620 shares Number of shares after change: 95,906,620 shares Subscription price: DKK 0.11 Face value: DKK 0,10 Orderbook ID: 196095

For further information, please call Certified Adviser: HC Andersen Capital