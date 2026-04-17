New shares in Monsenso A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 21 April 2026. The new shares are issued due to a directed issue and conversion of debt.
|Name:
|Monsenso
|ISIN:
|DK0061277977
|Short name:
|MONSO
|Number of shares before change:
|14,636,362 shares
|Change (directed issue):
|14,496,756 shares
|Change (conversion of debt):
|95,906,620 shares
|Number of shares after change:
|95,906,620 shares
|Subscription price:
|DKK 0.11
|Face value:
|DKK 0,10
|Orderbook ID:
|196095
For further information, please call Certified Adviser: HC Andersen Capital
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