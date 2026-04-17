Dove launches Scalp and Hair Therapy marking a new era of scalp-first hair care

Because healthy hair doesn't start with strands, it starts with scalp.

LONDON, Apr. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dove introduces the latest innovation in scalp and hair care, a cutting-edge range designed to deliver tailored solutions for every scalp. Backed by a world-class team of specialists and with decades of unrivalled leadership in scalp and hair science and deep expertise in Proteomics, which is the study of proteins essential to hair strength and integrity, Dove continues to lead the way in understanding the true foundation of healthy hair.

Dove Scalp + Hair Therapy is designed as a complete scalp skincare system, restoring and strengthening the scalp's protective barrier while nourishing and caring for hair.

Developed by our renowned scientific teams, the collection is powered by skincare-inspired ingredients and cutting- edge technology including Glycerin to nourish the scalp and reduce dry flakes, Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) to moisturise, strengthen the scalp skin barrier, and maintain balance, and Biomimetic technology to repair hair from within.

Through advanced proteomic mapping, Dove scientists have identified the precise proteins and amino acids lost through every day and accumulative damage. One key discovery is the depletion of Glutamic Acid, a vital amino acid that plays a critical role in maintaining hair fibre resilience.

Dove Scalp + Hair Therapy Density & Growth

Powered by Dynazinc technology, this range helps anchor follicles to the scalp and prolong the hair's growth cycle[1]. It inhibits the enzyme responsible for weakening the bond between fibre and follicle by reinforcing it at the root to support stronger, faster growing hair. In clinical testing, it supported the anchoring of up to 10,000 more hairs at thew root, helping hair stay in place for longer and contributing to visibly fuller density over time.

Scalp + Hair Therapy Density & Growth Shampoo and Conditioner: Reinforces the fibre-to-follicle connection while gently removing impurities and restoring hydration balance at the scalp.

Scalp + Hair Therapy Density & Growth 3-in-1 Scalp Serum: Helps strengthen root anchoring and create optimum conditions for hair to thrive. In clinical testing, it helped deliver up to 10,000 more hairs in just 12 weeks. [1]

Scalp + Hair Therapy Density & Growth Root Lift Spray: Instantly plumps and lifts, so hair appears stronger, and with amplified volume from root to tip. 89% of women saw thicker, stronger hair and increased hair volume.

Scalp + Hair Therapy Density & Growth 10-in-1 Strengthening Mask: reinforces bonds to restore resilience and deliver 10 transformative benefits including up to 10x stronger hair[3], frizz control, more shine, and up to 99% less hair fall[2].

Available at Boots, Superdrug, Amazon, Tesco, Sainsbury's and most major retailers. RRP starting from £5.

[1] Cosmetic product to help support existing hair growth and reduction of hair fall, does not reverse baldness or treat medical conditions.

[2] Full system use. Breakage versus non-conditioning shampoo.

[3] When used with Dove Density & Growth Conditioner. Stronger against breakage vs. non-conditioning shampoo.

Unilever has around 5,000 leading experts working in Research & Development worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2959257/Dove_Density_and_Growth_range.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2959256/Dove_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dove-launches-scalp-and-hair-therapy-marking-a-new-era-of-scalp-first-hair-care-302745975.html