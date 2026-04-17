Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Continued Strong Net Income for First Quarter 2026

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

Net income for the first quarter of 2026 was $12.0 million, compared to $10.0 million in the prior quarter and $10.6 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Net income for the first quarter of 2026 represents a return on average assets of 1.88% and a return on average tangible common equity (1) of 18.07%.

of 18.07%. Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2026 was $2.07, compared to $1.71 in the prior quarter and $1.80 in the first quarter of 2025.

Core deposits were $2.33 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $166.3 million or 7.7% from December 31, 2025, and an increase of $276.0 million or 13.5% from March 31, 2025.

Total deposits were $2.37 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $150.8 million or 6.8% from December 31, 2025, which included a reduction in brokered deposits of $15.5 million.

Total cost of deposits was 1.67% for the first quarter of 2026, a decrease from 1.80% in the prior quarter and 2.22% in the first quarter of 2025, an improvement of 7.3% quarter over quarter and 24.8% year over year. The spot rate for total deposits was 1.55% as of March 31, 2026, compared to 1.71% at December 31, 2025. Total cost of funding sources was 1.73% for the first quarter of 2026, a decrease from 1.86% in the prior quarter and 2.29% in the first quarter of 2025.

Loans held-for-investment (HFI) totaled $2.14 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $14.8 million or 0.7% from December 31, 2025.

Investment securities available-for-sale (AFS) were $220.9 million as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $3.1 million or 1.41% since December 31, 2025, and an increase of $64.6 million or 41.3% from March 31, 2025, primarily as a result of new securities purchased.

Net interest margin was 5.21% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 4.84% in the prior quarter and 4.61% in the first quarter of 2025.

Provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2026 was $2.0 million, compared to $2.6 million for the prior quarter and $299 thousand for the first quarter of 2025. The allowance for loan losses was 1.41% of loans HFI as of March 31, 2026 compared to 1.38% at December 31, 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, criticized loans totaled $68.2 million, or 3.19% of total loans, down from $73.2 million, or 3.44% of total loans at December 31, 2025.

Tangible book value per share(1) was $47.38 as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $1.63 since December 31, 2025 primarily as a result of strong earnings.

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures can be found on page 13.

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), ("Company") and CalPrivate Bank ("Bank") announced unaudited financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Company reported net income of $12.0 million, or $2.07 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $10.0 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, in the prior quarter, and $10.6 million, or $1.80 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, "The first quarter showed seasonally strong core deposit growth as a result of onboarding new profitable Client Relationships which continues to be our primary objective. This growth is supported by an outstanding Team of professionals who provide our Clients with exceptional service. Our net income, return on assets, return on equity and SBA gain on sale were up over the prior quarter as we focused on expense management amid tepid loan growth and an increasingly competitive credit market. Our discipline on pricing both in lending and deposits resulted in core NIM expansion."

Sowers added, "We are pleased to see credit metrics improving over the prior quarter. As previously discussed we have reviewed a significant portion of the credit portfolio in conjunction with a change in our credit leadership in 2025 and are laser focused on reducing criticized, classified and non-performing assets. We believe reserves are adequate and continue to take a disciplined approach to underwriting, portfolio management and loan grading."

The Bank's superior financial performance and industry leading service metrics continue to be recognized by industry publications and our Clients. This recognition reinforces our strategic thinking and our dedication to excellence, innovation, delivering Client-focused banking solutions and enhancing shareholder value:

Top 20 Community Banks in the US for 2025 by American Banker with assets between $2B and $10B in assets and #2 in California

Top 10 for both Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) among banks with less than $5 billion in assets in 2025

#1 SBA 504 Community Bank Lender in the United States

Client Net Promoter Score of 81 (World Class)

Bauer 5 Star Rating

2025 Best 50 OTCQX

"We continued to build PBAM's franchise value through another strong earnings quarter, driven by exceptional deposit growth and net interest margin performance, resulting in superior returns on assets and tangible book value accretion," said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank. "Through disciplined risk management and a clear focus on our mission, management has successfully navigated an uncertain economic and geopolitical environment, as well as an increasingly complex and competitive financial services landscape. Our continued investments in technology and talent have further strengthened our position as coastal Southern California's premier relationship-focused bank serving private and closely held businesses. We remain firmly on our growth trajectory by delivering superior service and tailored financial solutions, earning the trust of our clients, reflected in the fact that the majority of our new business continues to come from referrals."

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $32.6 million, an increase of $1.6 million or 5.0% from the prior quarter and an increase of $4.9 million or 17.6% from the first quarter of 2025. The increase from the prior quarter was due to a $0.5 million increase in interest income and a $1.0 million decrease in interest expense primarily due to proactive management of deposit pricing in response to Federal Reserve Bank rate cuts.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin (NIM) for the first quarter of 2026 was 5.21%, compared to 4.84% for the prior quarter and 4.61% in the first quarter of 2025. The increase of 37 basis points (bps) in the NIM from the prior quarter was primarily driven by nonaccrual interest adjustments (+13 bps), higher prepayment penalties (+7 bps), and a special FHLB stock dividend (+5 bps). In addition, the NIM increased due to lower cost of deposits, which decreased 13 basis points as a result of proactive management of deposit pricing. The yield on interest-earning assets was 6.77% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 6.53% for the prior quarter, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.39% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 2.60% in the prior quarter. The cost of total deposits was 1.67% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 1.80% in the prior quarter. The cost of core deposits, which excludes brokered deposits, was 1.60% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to 1.71% in the prior quarter and 1.99% for the first quarter of 2025. The spot rate for total deposits was 1.55% as of March 31, 2026, compared to 1.71% at December 31, 2025.



Provision for Credit Losses

Provision expense for credit losses for the first quarter of 2026 was $2.0 million, compared to $2.6 million in the prior quarter and $299 thousand in the first quarter of 2025. The provision expense for loans HFI for the first quarter of 2026 was $2.0 million, primarily reflecting $1.1 million of net charge offs, higher levels of past due loans, loan growth and increased weighting toward the downside economic scenario used in the Company's current expected credit losses (CECL) model. These factors were partially offset by lower reserves for individually evaluated loans, primarily driven by loan paydowns. For more details, please refer to the "Asset Quality" section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $1.4 million in the prior quarter and $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2025. U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loan sales for the first quarter of 2026 were $16.2 million with a 10.31% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $0.9 million, compared with sales of $5.6 million with a 10.56% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $0.3 million in the prior quarter. SBA loan gain on sale was muted in the fourth quarter due to the U.S. government shutdown, which delayed loan closings and shifted sales volume into the first quarter of 2026.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $15.7 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $15.7 million in the prior quarter and $14.1 million in the first quarter of 2025. The efficiency ratio(1) was 45.39% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 48.46% in the prior quarter and 47.90% in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in the efficiency ratio from the prior quarter primarily reflects the increases in net interest income and noninterest income described above, while noninterest expense remained relatively flat.

The Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Inflationary pressures and low unemployment continue to contribute to upward pressure on wages, as well as increased costs related to third-party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $4.8 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $4.2 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2026 was 28.6%, compared to 29.8% in the prior quarter and 29.5% in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in the effective tax rate was primarily driven by discrete tax benefits associated with the exercise of incentive stock options.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of March 31, 2026, total assets were $2.69 billion, an increase of $158.9 million since December 31, 2025. The increase in assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to a $142.0 million increase in cash and due from banks (primarily driven by a $150.8 million increase in total deposits) and a $14.8 million increase in loans held for investment. Investment securities available-for-sale (AFS) were $220.9 million as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $3.1 million or 1.4% since December 31, 2025, primarily as a result of new securities purchased. As of March 31, 2026, the net unrealized loss on the AFS investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $7.9 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $7.0 million (pre-tax) as of December 31, 2025. The average duration of the Bank's AFS portfolio is 3.8 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities. Loans HFI totaled $2.14 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $14.8 million since December 31, 2025, primarily reflecting increases in commercial real estate (CRE) loan balances partially offset by decreases in commercial and industrial (C&I) loan balances.

Total deposits were $2.37 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $150.8 million since December 31, 2025. During the quarter, core deposits increased by $166.3 million, driven by a $129.7 million increase in noninterest-bearing core deposits and a $36.6 million increase in interest-bearing core deposits (including balances in the IntraFi ICS and CDARS programs). Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 31.6% of total core deposits. Brokered deposits decreased by $15.5 million since December 31, 2025. Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 52.9% of total deposits as of March 31, 2026.

As of March 31, 2026, total available liquidity was $2.4 billion or 190.9% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts. Total available liquidity is comprised of $505 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.9 billion of unused borrowing capacity.



Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL)

As of March 31, 2026, the allowance for loan losses was $30.2 million or 1.41% of loans HFI, compared to $29.3 million or 1.38% of loans HFI as of December 31, 2025. The coverage ratio increased compared to the prior quarter primarily due to higher levels of past due loans and increased weighting toward the downside economic scenario used in the Company's CECL model. These factors were partially offset by lower reserves on individually evaluated loans, primarily driven by loan paydowns. Nonperforming assets were 1.60% of total assets as of March 31, 2026 compared to 2.00% as of December 31, 2025. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $0.7 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to $0.7 million as of December 31, 2025. Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

At March 31, 2026, criticized loans totaled $68.2 million, or 3.19% of total loans, down from $73.2 million, or 3.44% of total loans at December 31, 2025, of which classified loans were $59.4 million and $61.9 million, respectively. The March 31, 2026 classified balance consisted of 50 loans: 39 real estate secured loans totaling $50.8 million and a 58.8% weighted-average LTV; and 11 commercial and industrial loans totaling $8.6 million.

As of March 31, 2026, nonaccrual loans were $34.5 million, a decrease of $7.7 million from December 31, 2025. Specific reserves of $1.3 million were held against nonaccrual commercial and industrial loan balances of $4.1 million. The remaining nonaccrual balances were supported by collateral values in excess of loan balances.

Capital Ratios (2)

The Bank's capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for "well capitalized" institutions and are as follows:

March 31, 2026 (2) December 31, 2025 CalPrivate Bank Tier I leverage ratio 11.29% 10.85% Tier I risk-based capital ratio 12.95% 12.62% Total risk-based capital ratio 14.20% 13.88%

(2) March 31, 2026 capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.

Stock Repurchases

On March 19, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors authorized up to $3 million in aggregate consideration to the repurchase of shares in privately-negotiated transactions and in the open market. On March 31, 2026, the authorized stock repurchases concluded with repurchases totaling 44,214 shares at an average price per share of $67.80, excluding brokerage commissions and other execution costs. The stock repurchases resulted in a $3.0 million reduction to the Company's retained earnings in the first quarter of 2026. Over the last two quarters, the company has repurchased $8.0 million of stock at an average price per share of $61.11.



About Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM)

PBAM is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank, which operates offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo, Beverly Hills, and Montecito, as well as through efficient digital banking services. CalPrivate Bank is driven by its core values of building client Relationships based on superior funding Solutions, unparalleled Service, and mutual Trust. The Bank caters to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, closely held businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs, delivering a Distinctly Different personalized banking experience while leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance our clients' evolving needs. CalPrivate Bank is in the top tier of customer service survey ratings in the nation, scoring almost 3x higher than the median domestic bank. The Bank offers comprehensive deposit and treasury services, rapid and creative loan options including various portfolio and government-guaranteed lending programs, cross border banking, and innovative, unique technologies that drive enhanced client performance. CalPrivate Bank has been recognized by Bank Director's RankingBanking® as the 10th best bank in the country and the #1 bank in its asset class for both return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE). CalPrivate Bank was also ranked in the top 5% of banks in the U.S. with assets between $2B and $10B by American Banker. Additionally, CalPrivate Bank is a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank, an SBA Preferred Lender, and has been honored as Community Bank 504 Lender of the Year by the NADCO Community Impact Awards, exemplifying excellence in the banking industry. These prestigious rankings highlight the Bank's commitment to delivering exceptional banking services and setting new industry standards.

CalPrivate Bank's website is www.calprivate.bank

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, including efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity and return on average tangible common equity. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, to permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Investor Relations Contacts

Rick Sowers

President and Chief Executive Officer

Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank

(424) 303-4894

Cory Stewart

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank

(206) 293-3669

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This communication contains expressions of expectations, both implied and explicit, that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, especially given the current turmoil in the banking and financial markets. These factors include the effects of depositors withdrawing funds unexpectedly, counterparties being unable to provide liquidity sources that we believe should be available, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, including competition in lending and deposit acquisition, the unpredictability of fee income from participation in SBA loan programs, the effects of bank failures, liquidations and mergers in our markets and nationally, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, system failures and data security, whether we can effectively secure and implement new technology solutions, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from what we anticipate or project. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Although we believe in good faith the assumptions and bases supporting our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that those assumptions and bases will prove accurate.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Assets Cash and due from banks - 26,135 - 11,148 - 34,720 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 24,078 13,523 16,155 Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 246,788 130,344 167,606 Total cash and due from banks 297,001 155,015 218,481 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 4,326 4,355 4,213 Investment debt securities available for sale 220,908 217,837 156,346 Loans held for sale 596 2,330 2,066 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs and unaccreted discounts 2,140,964 2,126,147 2,078,653 Allowance for loan losses (30,236 - (29,323 - (26,437 - Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance 2,110,728 2,096,824 2,052,216 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 10,652 10,652 9,586 Operating lease right of use assets 7,196 6,352 6,383 Premises and equipment, net 2,678 2,783 2,432 Servicing assets, net 1,957 1,913 1,993 Accrued interest receivable 8,773 8,284 8,148 Other assets 29,111 28,712 21,009 Total assets - 2,693,926 - 2,535,057 - 2,482,873 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing - 735,802 - 606,105 - 599,095 Interest bearing 1,638,893 1,617,776 1,593,014 Total deposits 2,374,695 2,223,881 2,192,109 FHLB borrowings 8,000 11,000 16,000 Other borrowings 17,978 17,976 17,970 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 20,521 18,236 21,559 Total liabilities 2,421,194 2,271,093 2,247,638 Shareholders' equity Common stock 78,053 76,972 76,156 Additional paid-in capital 3,992 4,389 3,712 Retained earnings 196,247 187,473 162,462 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (5,560 - (4,870 - (7,095 - Total shareholders' equity 272,732 263,964 235,235 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 2,693,926 - 2,535,057 - 2,482,873

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Interest Income Loans - 37,967 - 37,290 - 36,565 Investment securities 2,661 2,288 1,505 Deposits in other financial institutions 1,785 2,294 2,198 Total interest income 42,413 41,872 40,268 Interest Expense Deposits 9,360 10,352 11,899 Borrowings 444 467 637 Total interest expense 9,804 10,819 12,536 Net interest income 32,609 31,053 27,732 Provision for credit losses 2,019 2,558 299 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 30,590 28,495 27,433 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 544 529 557 Net gain on sale of loans 907 320 469 Other noninterest income 484 564 587 Total noninterest income 1,935 1,413 1,613 Noninterest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 10,811 10,633 9,748 Occupancy and equipment 858 906 844 Data processing 1,369 1,347 1,326 Professional services 610 660 508 Other expenses 2,032 2,187 1,629 Total noninterest expense 15,680 15,733 14,055 Income before provision for income taxes 16,845 14,175 14,991 Provision for income taxes 4,818 4,221 4,429 Net income - 12,027 - 9,954 - 10,562 Net income available to common shareholders - 11,942 - 9,874 - 10,482 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share - 2.10 - 1.73 - 1.83 Diluted earnings per share - 2.07 - 1.71 - 1.80 Average shares outstanding 5,694,148 5,701,291 5,734,688 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,773,819 5,785,991 5,826,229

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2025

Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets Deposits in other financial institutions - 184,847 - 1,785 3.92 - - 223,338 - 2,294 4.08 - - 202,907 - 2,198 4.39 - Investment securities 230,033 2,661 4.63 - 220,553 2,288 4.15 - 157,747 1,505 3.82 - Loans, including LHFS 2,125,318 37,967 7.24 - 2,101,190 37,290 7.04 - 2,078,588 36,565 7.13 - Total interest-earning assets 2,540,198 42,413 6.77 - 2,545,081 41,872 6.53 - 2,439,242 40,268 6.70 - Noninterest-earning assets 53,274 44,425 28,536 Total Assets - 2,593,472 - 2,589,506 - 2,467,778 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered 297,364 576 0.79 - 296,103 778 1.04 - 244,301 970 1.61 - Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 1,057,767 6,278 2.41 - 1,014,162 6,605 2.58 - 955,259 6,830 2.90 - Time deposits, excluding brokered 216,661 1,852 3.47 - 234,315 2,137 3.62 - 196,375 1,956 4.04 - Total deposits, excluding brokered 1,571,792 8,706 2.25 - 1,544,580 9,520 2.45 - 1,395,935 9,756 2.83 - Total brokered deposits 61,950 654 4.28 - 75,790 832 4.36 - 183,059 2,143 4.75 - Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1,633,742 9,360 2.32 - 1,620,370 10,352 2.53 - 1,578,994 11,899 3.06 - FHLB advances 10,333 110 4.32 - 11,008 121 4.36 - 24,122 272 4.57 - Other borrowings 17,976 334 7.54 - 17,975 346 7.64 - 17,981 365 8.23 - Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,662,051 9,804 2.39 - 1,649,353 10,819 2.60 - 1,621,097 12,536 3.14 - Noninterest-bearing deposits 640,076 659,365 594,408 Total Funding Sources 2,302,127 9,804 1.73 - 2,308,718 10,819 1.86 - 2,215,505 12,536 2.29 - Noninterest-bearing liabilities 19,472 19,444 21,542 Shareholders' equity 271,873 261,344 230,731 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity - 2,593,472 - 2,589,506 - 2,467,778 Net interest income/spread - 32,609 5.04 - - 31,053 4.67 - - 27,732 4.41 - Net interest margin 5.21 - 4.84 - 4.61 -

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Assets Cash and due from banks - 297,001 - 155,015 - 261,367 - 140,619 - 218,481 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 4,326 4,355 4,295 4,270 4,213 Investment securities 220,908 217,837 199,852 188,821 156,346 Loans held for sale 596 2,330 314 8,826 2,066 Total loans held-for-investment 2,140,964 2,126,147 2,081,611 2,081,063 2,078,653 Allowance for loan losses (30,236 - (29,323 - (28,785 - (28,178 - (26,437 - Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance 2,110,728 2,096,824 2,052,826 2,052,885 2,052,216 Operating lease right of use assets 7,196 6,352 6,811 7,254 6,383 Premises and equipment, net 2,678 2,783 2,252 2,213 2,432 Other assets and interest receivable 50,493 49,561 48,764 49,992 40,736 Total assets - 2,693,926 - 2,535,057 - 2,576,481 - 2,454,880 - 2,482,873 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest Bearing - 735,802 - 606,105 - 654,072 - 601,473 - 599,095 Interest Bearing 1,638,893 1,617,776 1,618,296 1,561,407 1,593,014 Total Deposits 2,374,695 2,223,881 2,272,368 2,162,880 2,192,109 Borrowings 25,978 28,976 28,974 28,972 33,970 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 20,521 18,236 17,185 16,089 21,559 Total liabilities 2,421,194 2,271,093 2,318,527 2,207,941 2,247,638 Shareholders' equity Common stock 78,053 76,972 76,403 76,398 76,156 Additional paid-in capital 3,992 4,389 4,479 4,009 3,712 Retained earnings 196,247 187,473 182,546 172,849 162,462 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (5,560 - (4,870 - (5,474 - (6,317 - (7,095 - Total shareholders' equity 272,732 263,964 257,954 246,939 235,235 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 2,693,926 - 2,535,057 - 2,576,481 - 2,454,880 - 2,482,873 Book value per common share - 47.72 - 46.08 - 44.45 - 42.54 - 40.63 Tangible book value per common share(1) - 47.38 - 45.75 - 44.11 - 42.20 - 40.29 Shares outstanding 5,715,049 5,728,187 5,803,016 5,805,286 5,789,306

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Condensed Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Interest income - 42,413 - 41,872 - 41,254 - 41,988 - 40,268 Interest expense 9,804 10,819 11,922 11,875 12,536 Net interest income 32,609 31,053 29,332 30,113 27,732 Provision for credit losses 2,019 2,558 1,792 1,293 299 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 30,590 28,495 27,540 28,820 27,433 Service charges on deposit accounts 544 529 537 591 557 Net gain on sale of loans 907 320 1,008 523 469 Other noninterest income 484 564 627 616 587 Total noninterest income 1,935 1,413 2,172 1,730 1,613 Compensation and employee benefits 10,811 10,633 10,882 10,319 9,748 Occupancy and equipment 858 906 841 840 844 Data processing 1,369 1,347 1,429 1,396 1,326 Professional services 610 660 742 939 508 Other expenses 2,032 2,187 2,011 2,195 1,629 Total noninterest expense 15,680 15,733 15,905 15,689 14,055 Income before provision for income taxes 16,845 14,175 13,807 14,861 14,991 Income taxes 4,818 4,221 4,106 4,412 4,429 Net income - 12,027 - 9,954 - 9,701 - 10,449 - 10,562 Net income available to common shareholders - 11,942 - 9,874 - 9,623 - 10,361 - 10,482 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share - 2.10 - 1.73 - 1.67 - 1.80 - 1.83 Diluted earnings per share - 2.07 - 1.71 - 1.65 - 1.77 - 1.80 Average shares outstanding 5,694,148 5,701,291 5,757,192 5,754,872 5,734,688 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,773,819 5,785,991 5,837,837 5,837,537 5,826,229

Performance Ratios Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 ROAA 1.88 - 1.53 - 1.51 - 1.69 - 1.74 - ROAE 17.94 - 15.11 - 15.16 - 17.30 - 18.56 - ROATCE(1) 18.07 - 15.22 - 15.28 - 17.44 - 18.74 - Net interest margin 5.21 - 4.84 - 4.65 - 4.94 - 4.61 - Net interest spread 5.04 - 4.67 - 4.45 - 4.75 - 4.41 - Efficiency ratio(1) 45.39 - 48.46 - 50.49 - 49.27 - 47.90 - Noninterest expense / average assets 2.41 - 2.41 - 2.47 - 2.53 - 2.31 -

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

Selected Quarterly Average Balances (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Total assets - 2,593,472 - 2,589,506 - 2,550,564 - 2,487,224 - 2,467,778 Earning assets - 2,540,198 - 2,545,081 - 2,505,145 - 2,443,888 - 2,439,242 Total loans, including loans held for sale - 2,125,318 - 2,101,190 - 2,091,309 - 2,069,415 - 2,078,588 Total deposits - 2,273,818 - 2,279,735 - 2,250,180 - 2,195,344 - 2,173,402 Total shareholders' equity - 271,873 - 261,344 - 253,829 - 242,235 - 230,731

Loan Balances by Type (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Commercial Real Estate (CRE): Investor owned - 560,707 - 577,730 - 595,834 - 604,073 - 577,512 Owner occupied 238,057 236,623 226,919 223,558 228,232 Multifamily 177,151 155,941 145,496 160,902 163,218 Secured by single family 194,494 198,743 210,785 197,100 200,650 Land and construction 43,879 47,029 53,976 51,669 70,293 SBA secured by real estate 430,962 403,609 402,659 407,148 402,524 Total CRE 1,645,250 1,619,675 1,635,669 1,644,450 1,642,429 Commercial business: Commercial and industrial 461,824 471,526 415,041 404,489 417,258 SBA non-real estate secured 31,861 32,853 28,982 30,183 17,004 Total commercial business 493,685 504,379 444,023 434,672 434,262 Consumer 2,029 2,093 1,919 1,941 1,962 Total loans held for investment - 2,140,964 - 2,126,147 - 2,081,611 - 2,081,063 - 2,078,653

Deposits by Type (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Noninterest-bearing DDA - 735,802 - 606,105 - 654,072 - 601,473 - 599,095 Interest-bearing DDA, excluding brokered 298,747 309,013 268,210 251,701 257,720 Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 1,073,682 1,024,829 1,038,035 990,798 981,491 Time deposits, excluding brokered 216,915 218,871 231,886 227,129 210,845 Total deposits, excluding brokered 2,325,146 2,158,818 2,192,203 2,071,101 2,049,151 Total brokered deposits 49,549 65,063 80,165 91,779 142,958 Total deposits - 2,374,695 - 2,223,881 - 2,272,368 - 2,162,880 - 2,192,109

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

Rollforward of Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Allowance for loan losses: Beginning balance - 29,323 - 28,785 - 28,178 - 26,437 - 27,267 Provision for loan losses 2,026 2,898 1,666 1,741 460 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (1,113 - (2,360 - (1,059 - - (1,290 - Ending balance 30,236 29,323 28,785 28,178 26,437 Reserve for unfunded commitments 677 684 1,024 899 1,348 Total allowance for credit losses - 30,913 - 30,007 - 29,809 - 29,077 - 27,785

Asset Quality (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Total loans held-for-investment - 2,140,964 - 2,126,147 - 2,081,611 - 2,081,063 - 2,078,653 Allowance for loan losses - (30,236 - - (29,323 - - (28,785 - - (28,178 - - (26,437 - 30-89 day past due loans - 22,436 - 9,136 - 7,350 - 4,842 - 2,399 90+ day past due loans - 31,182 - 19,485 - 10,314 - 2,850 - 13,223 Nonaccrual loans - 34,512 - 42,164 - 37,660 - 7,716 - 15,565 Other real estate owned (OREO) - 8,568 - 8,568 - 8,568 - 8,568 - - NPAs / Total assets 1.60 - 2.00 - 1.79 - 0.66 - 0.63 - NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment 1.61 - 1.98 - 1.81 - 0.37 - 0.75 - Net quarterly charge-offs (recoveries) - 1,113 - 2,360 - 1,059 - - - 1,290 Net charge-offs (recoveries) /avg loans (annualized) 0.21 - 0.45 - 0.20 - 0.00 - 0.25 - Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI 1.41 - 1.38 - 1.38 - 1.35 - 1.27 - Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 87.61 - 69.55 - 76.43 - 365.19 - 169.85 -

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, and return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.