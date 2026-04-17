Xcellence made simple: Bambu Lab Launches X2D, Next-Gen Flagship 3D Printer Featuring Dual-Extrusion System

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambu Lab launched the X2D this week - its next-generation flagship 3D printer with dual-extrusion, available starting at $649.

Bambu Lab introduces the X2D - a new 3D printer designed for people who want to create, not troubleshoot technical issues. It's a device that operates like any household device, yet prints like a professional production studio.

For years, 3D printing was the domain of enthusiasts willing to spend hours on calibration and experimenting with settings. Bambu Lab changed that in 2022 with the launch of the X1 series, which proved for the first time that a 3D printer could simply work - without specialized knowledge, without trial and error, straight out of the box. The X2D takes this a step further.

The most important change is how the X2D manages itself. It automatically calibrates before every print, monitors the process through dozens of sensors, and compensates in real time for any deviation from expected parameters. A print either succeeds - or the machine stops before anything goes wrong. All of this happens in the background: the user selects a model, clicks print, and returns to a finished object.

The X2D prints using two nozzles. In practice, this means that supports - temporary structures required for complex geometries - can be removed without effort. Instead of sanding and scraping after printing, the finished object is truly ready. For users creating home decor, decorative elements, jewelry, toys, or fashion accessories, the difference is immediate and noticeable.

The print chamber is enclosed and actively temperature-controlled, while a triple-stage air filtration system captures particles and absorbs odors. The X2D can comfortably be placed in a living room, studio, or office.

The X2D is part of the broader Bambu Lab ecosystem - The Bambu Experience

Buying the X2D is not just buying a printer. It is buying into an environment where hardware, software, materials and community are designed as a single system - not assembled from parts.

Bambu Studio, Bambu Handy, MakerWorld, Maker's Supply, Maker's Lab and the designer crowdfunding program are not add-ons. They are the context in which the printer operates. Filaments are profiled against specific hardware. Models come with validated print settings. Components are standardized to fit printed designs. The distance between an idea and a finished object keeps shrinking - not because the printer got faster, but because every layer of friction between the user and the result has been deliberately removed.

This is what Bambu Lab has been building since 2022, and what the X2D inherits: a product that is complete out of the box, and an ecosystem that grows more useful the longer you are inside it.

3D printing is no longer a hobby for the patient. The X2D is a tool for anyone who wants to create physical objects - without technical barriers and without compromising on quality.

The X2D is available starting at $649 / €629. The Combo version, including a multi-material feeding system, starts at $899 / €849. Sales begin on launch day at bambulab.com.

Technical specifications:

Build volume: 256 × 256 × 260 mm (single main nozzle) / 235.5 × 256 × 256 mm (dual-nozzle intersection)

Nozzle temperature: up to 300°C; chamber: up to 65°C

Triple-stage air filtration (G3 pre-filter + HEPA H12 + activated coconut carbon)

31 sensors monitoring filament path, thermal environment, and safety

Optional Vision Encoder: accuracy down to 50 microns

PMSM motor with 20 kHz sampling rate

Noise level below 50 dB

About Bambu Lab

Bambu Lab is a consumer tech innovator dedicated to redefining desktop 3D printing. By creating cutting-edge tools like the groundbreaking X1 series, the company bridges the gap between digital imagination and physical reality, empowering creators worldwide with unprecedented speed and precision.

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