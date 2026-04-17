Glo Tanning Opens in Forney, Bringing a New Standard of Everyday Self-Care

FORNEY, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / Glo Tanning announces the opening of its newest location in Forney, Texas, on April 18, bringing its signature blend of skincare, wellness, and tanning services to the community.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 customers who visit will receive a free membership for the month, giving locals a chance to experience Glo's full suite of luxury services. Each Glo studio is designed to feel like a spa, with state-of-the-art equipment, expert staff, and a bright, welcoming atmosphere that redefines everyday self-care.

The new studio is locally owned and operated by Corey Masters, who is focused on expanding access to high-quality wellness and self-care experiences in the rapidly growing Forney community.

Glo Tanning offers an array of technologically advanced wellness solutions ranging from red light therapy, full-body wellness pods, and automated wellness experiences to UV tanning, spray tanning, and luxury skincare services. With over 100 locations open and 250 in development, the brand provides franchisees with proven systems, comprehensive support, and a luxury wellness model designed for strong unit-level performance.

"Forney is growing quickly, and with that comes a demand for services that fit into busy, modern lifestyles," said Onyi Odunkuwe, CEO of Glo Tanning. "We've built Glo to meet people where they are, offering a consistent, high-quality experience that makes self-care something people can actually stick with."

Location:

630 W. US Hwy 80

Forney, Texas 75126

PR@glotanning.com

1(479)966-4977

SOURCE: Glo Tanning

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/glo-tanning-opens-in-forney-bringing-a-new-standard-of-everyday-1158529