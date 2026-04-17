Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Deutliche Überlegenheit der Erzgehalte: Die Zahlen lügen nicht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.04.2026 17:02 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Glo Tanning Opens in Forney, Bringing a New Standard of Everyday Self-Care

FORNEY, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / Glo Tanning announces the opening of its newest location in Forney, Texas, on April 18, bringing its signature blend of skincare, wellness, and tanning services to the community.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 customers who visit will receive a free membership for the month, giving locals a chance to experience Glo's full suite of luxury services. Each Glo studio is designed to feel like a spa, with state-of-the-art equipment, expert staff, and a bright, welcoming atmosphere that redefines everyday self-care.

The new studio is locally owned and operated by Corey Masters, who is focused on expanding access to high-quality wellness and self-care experiences in the rapidly growing Forney community.

Glo Tanning offers an array of technologically advanced wellness solutions ranging from red light therapy, full-body wellness pods, and automated wellness experiences to UV tanning, spray tanning, and luxury skincare services. With over 100 locations open and 250 in development, the brand provides franchisees with proven systems, comprehensive support, and a luxury wellness model designed for strong unit-level performance.

"Forney is growing quickly, and with that comes a demand for services that fit into busy, modern lifestyles," said Onyi Odunkuwe, CEO of Glo Tanning. "We've built Glo to meet people where they are, offering a consistent, high-quality experience that makes self-care something people can actually stick with."

Location:
630 W. US Hwy 80
Forney, Texas 75126

PR@glotanning.com
1(479)966-4977

SOURCE: Glo Tanning



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/glo-tanning-opens-in-forney-bringing-a-new-standard-of-everyday-1158529

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.