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WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N00
Frankfurt
17.04.26 | 15:25
4,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5004,72017:37
PR Newswire
17.04.2026 17:12 Uhr
130 Leser
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Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Sale Of Shares From Treasury

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Sale Of Shares From Treasury

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17

17 April 2026

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

SALE OF SHARES FROM TREASURY

The Company has sold from treasury a total of 1,100,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each in the capital of the Company today at a price of 397.85 pence per share. These shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue.

Following this transaction, the Company hereby notifies the market that the resultant number of Ordinary shares held by the Company in treasury is 33,674,447 and the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue, including shares held in treasury, is 334,363,825. The total number of voting rights in the Company following the re-issue is 300,689,378.

The figure of 300,689,378 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules .

For further information please contact:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Mark Pope mark.pope@frostrow.com; +44 (0)20 3008 4913

Cavendish Securities plc +44 (0)20 7397 8900

Tunga Chigovanyika

Andrew Worne

Redwheel +44 (0)20 7227 6000

James Aylett

Montfort Communications

Gay Collins gaycollins@montfort.london, +44 (0) 7798 626282

Catherine Winterton, winterton@montfort.london, +44 (0) 7526 693917

Templebar@montfort.london

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.