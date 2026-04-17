Entergy Corporation: Energy for a Better Future: Our 2025 Corporate Citizenship Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / April is Volunteer Month, and we're proud to reflect on an incredible year of giving back. In 2025, our amazing volunteers dedicated more than 160,000 hours to make a positive impact in the communities we serve. Check out our full 2025 Performance Report to see how we're making a difference together.

Empowering our communities

Giving back to our communities, and empowering them, is at the core of our corporate mission. In 2025, our continued focus on improving the lives of our customers and communities resulted in an economic impact of $145.3 million across our service area. Our dedicated employees contributed 169,000 hours of volunteer service, valued at $5.8 million.

The Civic 50 honoree

In 2025, Entergy was again recognized as an honoree of The Civic 50, in which Points of Light highlights U.S. companies leading the way in employee volunteerism and community investment. It was the 10th consecutive year that Entergy has received this significant honor. In addition, Entergy was named the Utilities Sector Leader for the third consecutive year and was named this year's Volunteer Leader Awardee for the first time.

Helping our customers "Beat the Heat"

In response to high temperatures in summer 2025, our shareholders, customers and employees focused on helping customers who were struggling to pay their energy bills.

Through the 2025 program, we:

Donated $2.8 million from shareholders, employees and customers to The Power to Care program that helps older adults and customers with disabilities pay their energy bills.

Gave all residential customers access to Single Stop, an online platform that connects families in need with financial resources.

More than 6,000 customers were able to receive almost $500,000 in additional financial assistance and benefits from federal, state and local resources.

Awarded more than $100,000 in grants to provide electric fans and home weatherization kits to help customers stay cool and reduce their energy use.

Donated $25,000 to local organizations that weatherize homes for customers needing assistance.

Held community outreach fairs in underserved neighborhoods, where customers received on-site help and resources for managing their bills, energy efficiency kits, pro bono legal aid, Kids to College savings accounts, and more.

Provided more than 4,000 free electric fans to help customers beat high temperatures and save on electricity bills throughout the summer.

Distributed more than 1,000 energy efficiency kits to customers, with money-saving LED lightbulbs, advanced power strips, bathroom faucet aerators and V-seal weatherstripping.

Free tax preparation for our customers

For more than 15 years, we have provided free tax preparation for our low-to-moderate-income customers at Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites across our service area in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Every year, our IRS-certified employees help customers file their taxes and access valuable information on tax credits and deductions they are eligible for, maximizing their tax refunds. In 2025, Entergy helped low-to-moderate-income customers receive $54.2 million in federal tax refunds. Since 2009, our support of VITA sites has helped return $333 million to nearly 200,000 customers in our service area.

Read the full report here.

Find more stories and multimedia from Entergy Corporation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

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SOURCE: Entergy Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/energy-for-a-better-future-our-2025-corporate-citizenship-impact-1158531