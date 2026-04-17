Porto, Portugal and London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2026) - Sfarzo Interiors, a London-based, design-led specialist in ultra high-end steel windows and doors, has announced a strategic partnership with JFAN Steel, bringing together two highly specialised companies to redefine the delivery of bespoke steel glazing systems across the UK and international markets.





Richmond Road, London - Sfarzo



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The collaboration reflects a shift towards a more integrated approach - combining design, engineering, fabrication and client experience within one aligned system.

By aligning Sfarzo's design-led, client-focused approach with JFAN's manufacturing and technical expertise, the partnership enables a more complete, end-to-end offer.

Together, the companies are positioned to deliver complex, high-end projects with greater consistency, coordination and control.





Fonthill Abbey - JFAN



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At the core of the collaboration is a shared focus on engineering precision. From shop drawings through to fabrication, each element is developed with careful attention to detail - ensuring that architectural intent is translated into buildable, high-performance systems.





Materials and finishing - Sfarzo



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"This partnership is about growth and alignment. SFARZO brings a strong understanding of the premium market, and that complements our manufacturing and technical expertise."

- Nelson Teixeira, Head of Engineering, JFAN

"We're building something that's a dynamic force in the industry. Real results come from alignment across design, engineering and fabrication."

- Leon Iacono, Co-Founder, Sfarzo

"For us, it's about delivering a seamless experience - from concept through to completion."

- Katie Iacono, CEO, Sfarzo





The Arch House, Chiswick, London - Sfarzo



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The partnership will operate across the UK, Portugal, Europe, the UAE and Australia, with an active pipeline of high-end residential and architectural projects already underway.

The partnership will operate across the UK, Portugal, Europe, the UAE and Australia, with an active pipeline of high-end residential and architectural projects already underway.

About Sfarzo

Sfarzo Interiors is a London-based, design-led company specialising in ultra high-end steel windows and doors, working closely with architects, designers and private clients.

About JFAN

JFAN Steel is a Portugal-based manufacturer known for its technical expertise and precision fabrication across complex architectural projects.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292684

Source: Pressmaster DMCC