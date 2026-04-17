Suntex Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: SNTX) Reports Annual Filing, Debt-Free Capital Structure, FINRA Dividend Submission, and Long-Term $100M Revenue Objective

AUSTIN, Texas, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Suntex Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: SNTX) today announced the filing of its annual financial statements, reporting a completed operational restructuring and a simplified capital structure.

As of the filing date, the Company reports no outstanding debt and no convertible instruments.

The Company also confirmed it has submitted a corporate action to FINRA seeking approval for a shareholder dividend associated with a portfolio of operating businesses acquired through a structured acquisition process spanning construction, development, manufacturing, land acquisition, and consumer sectors. The dividend remains subject to FINRA review and approval.

Operating Platform

Suntex operates a diversified portfolio of businesses across construction services, infrastructure development, real estate, land acquisition, manufacturing, and consumer products.

JA Development & Construction - a Texas-based commercial and industrial construction company operating across Austin and South Texas, focused on infrastructure and commercial development projects in high-growth industrial corridors.

- a Texas-based commercial and industrial construction company operating across Austin and South Texas, focused on infrastructure and commercial development projects in high-growth industrial corridors. Red Spur Land and Ranch Co. - a land acquisition and real estate investment platform focused on sourcing and holding strategic land and property assets across growth markets.

- a land acquisition and real estate investment platform focused on sourcing and holding strategic land and property assets across growth markets. Deep South Electrical Contractors - an electrical contracting business with an active project pipeline expected to support approximately $20 million in annual revenue across public sector, commercial, and multifamily residential projects.

- an electrical contracting business with an active project pipeline expected to support approximately $20 million in annual revenue across public sector, commercial, and multifamily residential projects. Golden Era Development - a real estate development platform focused on residential and commercial projects.

- a real estate development platform focused on residential and commercial projects. Go Fast Sports & Beverage - a sports and beverage brand with over 20 years of operating history and historical distribution across North America and select international markets, including Canada, Mexico, Europe, and the Caribbean.

- a sports and beverage brand with over 20 years of operating history and historical distribution across North America and select international markets, including Canada, Mexico, Europe, and the Caribbean. Snapt Beverages - a beverage manufacturing and production platform supporting bottling and distribution capabilities.

- a beverage manufacturing and production platform supporting bottling and distribution capabilities. Nama Water - a hydrogen water product with branding connected to professional athlete Rose Namajunas.





Strategy and Capital Allocation

The Company is focused on scaling its operating subsidiaries through organic growth, operational integration, and targeted acquisitions across its core sectors.

Suntex has established a long-term objective of achieving approximately $100 million in annual revenue through expansion of its operating platform and disciplined acquisition activity.

The Company is also evaluating potential future uplisting opportunities, subject to meeting applicable financial, regulatory, and governance requirements.

Management Commentary

Javier Leal, Chief Executive Officer, stated:

"The Company has completed a restructuring process that has strengthened the balance sheet and simplified the capital structure. Our focus is now on execution across our operating businesses, disciplined growth of the platform, and continued progress toward our long-term uplist initiatives."

Suntex will provide additional updates as the FINRA review process progresses and as developments occur across its operating subsidiaries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's growth strategy, revenue targets, operational expansion, acquisition activity, potential uplisting initiatives, and the performance of its operating subsidiaries.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may affect outcomes include execution risk, regulatory approvals, market conditions, capital availability, and the Company's ability to successfully integrate and scale its operating businesses.

Suntex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About Suntex Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: SNTX)

Suntex Enterprises, Inc. is a diversified operating company focused on acquiring and scaling businesses across construction, development, manufacturing, land acquisition, and consumer sectors.

MEDIA CONTACT

Media contact: Suntex Enterprises Inc.

email: Corp@SuntexEnterprises.com

website: SuntexEnterprises.com

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