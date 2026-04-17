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ACCESS Newswire
17.04.2026 18:38 Uhr
125 Leser
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IRS Private Debt Collectors Are Expanding in 2026 - Clear Start Tax Warns Taxpayers to Know Their Rights Before Picking Up the Phone

The IRS has ramped up its use of private collection agencies, and millions of taxpayers may not know who is really calling - or what rights they have when they answer.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / The Internal Revenue Service has significantly broadened its private debt collection program in 2026, assigning a larger volume of overdue tax accounts to third-party firms. While the program has existed since 2017 under the FAST Act, this year's expansion marks its most aggressive phase - with broader eligibility criteria that now include smaller balances and older debts. For taxpayers already anxious about what they owe, the surge in collection calls has created a perfect storm of confusion, and scammers are taking full advantage.

"The single most important thing a taxpayer can do when contacted by someone claiming to collect an IRS debt is to verify the claim independently," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief and resolution firm. "If you did not receive written notice from the IRS first, do not engage. Hang up, call the IRS directly, and confirm whether your account has actually been assigned."

The IRS will always send a written notice - Letter 5893 - before any private collector makes contact, and the collector itself must send Letter 1544 before calling. Only four agencies are currently authorized: CBE Group, Coast Professional, ConServe, and Pioneer Credit Recovery. No legitimate collector will demand payment via gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency. Taxpayers can verify any assignment by calling the IRS at 800-829-1040. The problem is that most people never check, and scammers know it. The IRS logged over 300,000 scam complaints related to tax collection in the most recent fiscal year, with losses in the hundreds of millions.

"Many taxpayers assume that because the IRS is involved, they have no options," the spokesperson added. "Private collectors cannot garnish wages, file liens, or seize assets - only the IRS can. Taxpayers have more leverage than they realize, especially if they engage a qualified resolution firm early."

Taxpayers retain full protections under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and the Taxpayer Bill of Rights throughout the process. But tax professionals stress that managing collectors is not the real priority - resolving the underlying debt is. The IRS offers several programs through its Fresh Start initiative, including Offers in Compromise, Currently Not Collectible status, and installment agreements, depending on income, expenses, and the age of the debt.

Clear Start Tax recommends taxpayers take these steps now:

  • Review all IRS correspondence carefully and retain every document.

  • Never provide personal or financial information without verifying the caller's identity first.

  • Contact the IRS directly to confirm whether your account has been assigned to a collector.

  • Consult a tax resolution professional to explore settlement or reduction options.

  • Act sooner rather than later - delays add penalties, interest, and enforcement risk.

By answering a few simple questions, taxpayers can find out if they're eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

"Scammers thrive in environments where confusion exists," said the spokesperson. "The expansion of private debt collection has created exactly that kind of environment. Taxpayers need to be more vigilant than ever - and more proactive about resolving their debts before a call comes that they cannot verify."

About Clear Start Tax
Clear Start Tax is a nationwide tax resolution and relief firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced tax professionals, the company provides tailored strategies for resolving back taxes, negotiating settlements, and achieving long-term compliance.

Need Help With Back Taxes?
Click the link below:
https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/
(888) 710-3533

Contact Information
Clear Start Tax
Corporate Communications Department
tech@clearstarttax.com
(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/irs-private-debt-collectors-are-expanding-in-2026-clear-start-ta-1158576

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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