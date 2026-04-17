Sihoo Launches the Doro C300 Pro V2, a Full-Body Adaptive Design That Ends Support Loss in Motion

Sihoo Doro C300 Pro V2 brings intelligent, synchronized full-body support to users of every shape and size.

SHENZHEN, CN / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / Sihoo, the global leader in ergonomic seating innovation with more than 15 years of expertise, today proudly launches the Doro C300 Pro V2. As the next evolution of the highly popular Doro C300 series, this model marks a major milestone: it is Sihoo's first chair engineered with true full-body adaptive support. Driven by the advanced DynaCore Full-Body Support System and the intelligent SyncroFlex Backrest, the chair instantly and continuously responds to every shift, twist, recline, or lean, delivering consistent contact and balanced pressure distribution that prevents the fatigue, slouching, and discomfort typically experienced during extended work or gaming sessions.

Redefining Ergonomics with Full-Body Adaptive Technology

The Doro C300 Pro V2 introduces a completely new standard in ergonomic design through its DynaCore Full-Body Support System. As users change positions, the backrest, lumbar zone, headrest, and armrests work together in real time to maintain optimal alignment and support. This synchronized response ensures reliable comfort and pressure relief for people of all body types and heights-no matter how they sit.

Tailored Fit from the Very First Second

The moment the user sits down, the SyncroFlex Backrest automatically molds to the unique contours of their spine. Its smart recline technology senses the user's height, weight, and natural movement patterns, creating an instant, custom fit without any manual tweaking or guesswork.

Advanced Lumbar Support Engineered for Every Need

The all-new Self-Adaptive Dynamic Lumbar Support 2.0 features a significantly wider support zone and a more responsive pressure-relief spring that adapts smoothly to lateral movements. Users can select from three distinct support levels-ranging from a gentle, natural spinal curve to deep sacrum cradling-providing targeted, all-day relief that actively fights slouching and lower-back strain.

Key Features & Benefits

DynaCore Full-Body Support System : Every part of the chair coordinates seamlessly, moving with users to deliver unified, dynamic support throughout the day.

SyncroFlex Backrest : Instantly contours to the user's individual body shape for immediate, personalized comfort.

Self-Adaptive Dynamic Lumbar Support 2.0 : Wider coverage and three adjustable levels for superior, body-specific lower-back protection.

8D Bionic Armrests : Industry-leading multi-directional adjustability that perfectly supports arms and shoulders whether typing, gaming, or relaxing.

Ultra-Wide 3D Headrest : Precision cushioning for the neck and cervical spine, helping reduce tension and fatigue.

Up to 135° Recline : Effortless transition between focused work and restorative rest positions.

Weight-Adaptive Mechanism 2.0: Automatically calibrates recline tension to the user's exact body weight for smooth, balanced movement.

Pricing & Availability

Following a highly successful early-bird campaign, the Sihoo Doro C300 Pro V2 is officially available for purchase starting today across major global markets, including the United States, Germany, and France.

To explore the Doro C300 Pro V2 or to place an order, please visit the official Sihoo website: https://sihoooffice.com/pages/sihoo-c300-pro-v2

About Sihoo

Founded in 2011, Sihoo is a trusted global pioneer in ergonomic furniture, blending state-of-the-art engineering with practical everyday comfort. With over 15 years of experience and products sold in more than 100 countries, Sihoo creates seating solutions that keep professionals, gamers, and families supported, productive, and free from pain.

Media Contact

Organization: Sihoo

Contact Person Name: Wendy Xu

Website: https://sihoooffice.com/

Email: marketing@sihoo.com

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

SOURCE: Sihoo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/sihoo-launches-the-doro-c300-pro-v2-a-full-body-adaptive-design-that-e-1158496