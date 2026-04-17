Release of documents and information regarding the Shareholders' Meeting

Regulatory News:

The shareholders of the Company are invited to participate in the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Teleperformance SE (Paris:TEP) to be held on Thursday May 21, 2026 at 3 p.m. (Paris time) at Cloud Business Center, 10 bis rue du Quatre Septembre, 75002 Paris, France.

The preliminary notice of meeting containing the agenda and the proposed resolutions has been published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) dated March 23, 2026 (no. 35) and the convening notice will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) dated April 22, 2026. The conditions for participating and voting at this Meeting are described in said notices.

The documents and information related to this Meeting will be made available in accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions in force. Documents provided for by Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code will be made available, no later than the twenty-first day preceding the Meeting, on TP's website:

https://www.tp.com/en-us/investors/investor-information/general-meetings/

In accordance with applicable regulatory provisions:

The documents and information referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the Commercial Code will be available on the Company's website as of the date of the notice of the Meeting; the Company will therefore be exempt from sending them to shareholders who request them.;

All shareholders can consult the documents referred to in Articles L.225-115 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code at the Company's headquarters from the date of convening.

ABOUT TP GROUP

TP is a global leader in digital business services that consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of Specialized Services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allow it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment.

For more information: www.tp.com

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Contacts:

TP