Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for March 2026.

March 2026 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 1.6 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE listed securities was $952 million;

CSE issuers completed 112 financings that raised an aggregate $270 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from six new companies, including two fundamental changes of existing issuers, bringing total listed securities to 735 as at March 31, 2026.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange continues to attract new listings from incredibly bright and innovative entrepreneurs around the world," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "During the month of March, we added new listings from an Israeli company harnessing nanotechnology to reduce diabetic eye disease (Rise Nano Optics), and an American company utilizing artificial intelligence to try to rapidly connect patients with doctors (UBERDOC Health Technologies). We are delighted that the leaders of these companies chose to list on the CSE, recognizing that it provides the best option for them to pursue their capital market goals."

What's On at the CSE

The CSE is participating in the latest FISD forum in Toronto on April 29. FISD events focus on the evolution of financial information and key trends shaping the finance industry. This edition will feature a panel on artificial intelligence titled AI in the Age of Compliance: Controlling Data as Models Grow Smarter. Registration is free for members and $500 for non-members.

More than 20,000 people will be gathering for the Web Summit Vancouver on May 11-14, and the CSE is pleased to be attending. The conference connects investors and media with leading technology start-up companies from around the world and features an extensive line-up of expert speakers and panel discussions focusing on key trends in the sector. This is the second consecutive year in which Vancouver has hosted this event, following a successful debut in 2025.

In conjunction with the Web Summit Vancouver, the CSE is excited to host its second annual Web Summit Tech Connect. The special event will feature presentations from senior executives of a select group of CSE-listed technology companies, and other industry experts. There will also be valuable networking opportunities between members of the capital market and tech communities.

The Critical Minerals Institute (CMI) is hosting its latest summit on May 13-14 in Toronto. The CSE is sponsoring and attending the timely conference, which will explore how defense budgets, national security mandates, and industrial-policy incentives are impacting the critical minerals sector. The summit will include keynote presentations, interactive panels, Q&A sessions and a networking reception. Several CSE issuers are participating in the conference, including Allied Critical Metals Inc. (ACM), American Tungsten Corp. (TUNG), Antimony Resources Corp. (ATMY), Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (API), and Renforth Resources Inc. (RFR).

The CSE is pleased to be returning to the Current Trends in Mining Finance Conference in New York on May 19-20. The 11th annual edition of the conference will connect mining, finance and engineering executives and will explore many distinct aspects of mining finance through panels, keynote speeches, fireside chats and receptions. Topics of discussion will include types of financing, commodity-specific financing outlooks, and the impact on financing from changes in government policy, technology and legal frameworks.

New Listings in March 2026

Gold Orogen Resources Corp. (OROG) - Fundamental Change

Rise Nano Optics Ltd. (EYE)

UBERDOC Health Technologies Corp. (APPT) - Fundamental Change

Rockbridge Resources Inc. (ROCB)

Allied Strategic Resource Corp. (ASR)

ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. (ICG)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293143

Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)