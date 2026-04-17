Cegedim: Release of its 2025 Universal Registration Document

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, FR / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / Cegedim, an innovative technology and services company, announces that its 2025 Universal Registration Document (in French) has been published in compliance with Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) regulations on April 17, 2026. The report is available free of charge:

At the company headquarters

Cegedim, Financial Department, 137 rue d'Aguesseau, 92100 Boulogne Billancourt

on its website

https://www.cegedim.com/finance/documentation/Pages/reports.aspx

The English version will be uploaded later.

The 2025 Universal Registration Document includes notably:

The 2025 consolidated financial statements of the Group;

The 2025 statutory financial statements of Cegedim S.A.;

The related auditors' reports on the consolidated and the statutory financial statements;

The 2025 management report including notably the Sustainability statement;

The certification report on the Sustainability statement;

The Board of Directors' report on corporate governance;

Information regarding internal control and risk management;

The draft resolutions submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting of 12 June 2026;

Information regarding fees paid to the Statutory Auditors.

Shareholders' agenda: Q1 2026 revenue - Thursday 23 April 2026

About Cegedim:

Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services group in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs nearly 6,500 people in more than ten countries and generated revenue of over €649 million in 2025.

Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT GROWTH:ALCGM).

To learn more please visit: www.cegedim.fr

And follow Cegedim on X: @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Aude Balleydier

Cegedim

Media Relations

and Communications Manager

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 68 81

aude.balleydier@cegedim.fr

Damien Buffet

Cegedim

Head of Financial

Communication

Tel.: +33 (0)7 64 63 55 73

damien.buffet@cegedim.com

Kévin Veyssière

Mantu Agency

Media Relations Consultant

Tel.: +33 (0)6 52 08 13 66

kveyssiere@mantu.com

SOURCE: CEGEDIM

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cegedim-release-of-its-2025-universal-registration-document-1158709