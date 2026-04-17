sSTRIDE-NER offers new opportunities to functionally profile NER capacity in cancer cell models and patient-derived samples

sSTRIDE-PARP1 enables direct, functional measurement of PARP1 trapping at single-strand DNA breaks in situ

intoDNA, a global precision medicine company that provides biopharma and clinicians with decision-grade insights into DNA damage and repair biology to reduce risk, accelerate timelines, and enable truly precise patient care, will present two posters at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, being held April 17-22, 2026 in San Diego, California.

AACR poster presentation details are below:

Title: Direct measurement of NER activity using sSTRIDE-NER

Date: April 20, 2026, 9:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m.

Track: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session: DNA Damage and Repair 2

Section: 14

Title: In situ measurement of PARP1 activity and trapping at single-strand DNA breaks

Date: April 22, 2026, 9:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m.

Track: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session: Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 4

Section: 53

intoDNA's poster presentation titled, Direct measurement of NER activity using sSTRIDE-NER, demonstrates that a new assay based on the STRIDE (SensiTive Recognition of Individual DNA Ends) platform, showed:

High specificity: multiple negative technical controls yielded minimal background signal.

A time-dependent increase in nuclear signal intensity, consistent with accumulation of NER-associated SSBs.

Potential to investigate mechanisms of resistance to platinum drugs, to evaluate DNA repair-targeting agents, and to support the development of functional biomarkers predictive of therapy response.

New opportunities to functionally and spatially profile NER capacity in cancer cell models and patient-derived tissue samples.

intoDNA's poster presentation titled,In situ measurement of PARP1 activity and trapping at single-strand DNA breaks, demonstrates that sSTRIDE-PARP1, a novel in situ assay:

Directly detects PARP1 localized at single-strand DNA breaks at single-cell resolution.

Enables direct, quantitative and functional measurement of PARP1 engagement at damaged DNA within intact cells.

Distinguishes cell lines with different basal levels of PARylation and PARP1 activity.

Provides a translational platform for mechanistic characterization of PARP inhibitors, comparative profiling of PARPi trapping capacity, and development of functional biomarkers to support patient stratification, drug development, and resistance studies in DNA damage response-targeted therapies.

"Current precision medicine approaches fall short and intoDNA envisions a future where the right therapies reach the right patients, at the right time. With our panel of novel assays, biopharma and clinicians gain decision-grade insights into DNA damage and repair biology to reduce risk, accelerate timelines, and enable truly precise patient care," said Magda Kordon-Kiszala, PhD, Founder and CEO of intoDNA.

Posters are available on the intoDNA website.

About intoDNA

intoDNA is a global precision medicine company that provides biopharma and clinicians with decision-grade insights into DNA damage and repair biology to reduce risk, accelerate timelines, and enable truly precise patient care. Our patented STRIDE platform provides single cell resolution, combined with advanced AI-driven data analysis, and delivers unique, objective, high-sensitivity results validated across therapeutic areas. We know existing modalities can fall short and envision a future where the right therapies reach the right patients, at the right time.

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Contacts:

Megan Prock McGrath

CTD Comms

media@intodna.com