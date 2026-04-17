TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI Solar Power Group Inc. and MetaSense Inc. Advance Strategic Partnership to Build Integrated Workforce Intelligence Infrastructure for Next-Generation Industries

Expanded Collaboration to Deploy Agentic AI Workforce Ecosystems, Adaptive Project Execution Frameworks, and Global Talent Mobility Infrastructure Across Advanced Industrial Sectors

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTC PINK:TSPG) ("TGI" or the "Company"), a diversified industrial and technology holding company, and MetaSense Inc., a technology-driven human capital management platform, today announced a significant expansion of their strategic collaboration. Building on prior initiatives to develop workforce readiness programs for high-stakes industries, the companies are now advancing a broader mandate to design, deploy, and operate integrated workforce intelligence infrastructure aligned with the demands of emerging global technology ecosystems.

This next phase of the partnership reflects both companies' recognition that the industrial programs of the coming decade - spanning advanced energy systems, autonomous technologies, aerospace infrastructure, and smart urban environments - require workforce ecosystems that are adaptive, data-informed, and capable of operating at enterprise scale. The collaboration will apply MetaSense's Agentic AI capabilities alongside TGI's infrastructure development programs to build systems that bridge human capital strategy with project execution at a fundamental level.

Expanding the Scope: From Training to Workforce Infrastructure

The evolution of the TGI-MetaSense relationship reflects a deliberate shift in strategic scope. While prior phases of the partnership focused on building training pathways and certification pipelines for specialized technical roles, the expanded collaboration now addresses the broader challenge of workforce infrastructure - the organizational systems, technology platforms, and talent intelligence frameworks required to staff, coordinate, and sustain complex multi-disciplinary projects across multiple geographies.

Central to this expansion is the development of an enterprise workforce intelligence platform that will integrate real-time skills data, project staffing requirements, and performance analytics into a unified operational environment. This system is designed to support TGI's portfolio of large-scale infrastructure programs, including Advent City and Sovereign Energy initiatives, which require continuous access to credentialed personnel across a wide range of technical disciplines.

MetaSense's Agentic AI Capabilities: Enabling Intelligent Workforce Coordination

MetaSense brings to the partnership a proprietary technology architecture centered on Agentic AI - intelligent software systems capable of autonomous decision-making within defined operational parameters. In workforce management applications, these agents serve as coordination infrastructure: processing inputs from project management systems, credentialing databases, and workforce analytics platforms to recommend staffing decisions, flag resourcing gaps, and automate compliance workflows in near real-time.

The application of Agentic AI to workforce coordination addresses a core operational challenge in high-complexity project environments: the gap between the pace of project demands and the speed at which human capital decisions are typically made. By embedding AI agents into workforce planning and deployment workflows, organizations can reduce the lag between identifying a need and mobilizing qualified personnel - a capability that becomes increasingly important as infrastructure programs grow in scope and geographic distribution.

MetaSense's platform is also designed to support adaptive skills intelligence - continuous monitoring of workforce competency profiles relative to evolving technical requirements. As industrial technologies advance and project specifications change, the system can identify emerging skill gaps and surface targeted development pathways, enabling organizations to maintain workforce readiness without relying exclusively on external hiring.

Project Execution Infrastructure: Coordinating Complexity at Scale

In parallel with its workforce intelligence capabilities, MetaSense contributes a structured project execution framework to the partnership - a methodology and supporting technology layer designed to improve the planning, monitoring, and coordination of complex technical initiatives.

This framework addresses the particular challenges of projects that involve multi-disciplinary teams, distributed work sites, regulatory compliance requirements across multiple jurisdictions, and extended timelines. It provides a structured approach to resource allocation, milestone tracking, risk identification, and performance reporting that integrates directly with workforce intelligence data - enabling project managers to make staffing decisions informed by real-time competency and availability information rather than historical assumptions.

For TGI's infrastructure programs, this capability represents a material improvement in execution predictability. Projects of the scale and complexity involved in smart city development, modular energy infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing facilities require coordination mechanisms that can accommodate changing requirements while maintaining operational continuity. The integration of MetaSense's project execution framework with TGI's program management processes is intended to provide exactly that capability.

Macro Trends Driving the Collaboration

The strategic rationale for this expanded partnership is grounded in observable shifts in the global infrastructure and technology landscape. Several converging trends are increasing the strategic importance of sophisticated workforce infrastructure:

The acceleration of large-scale infrastructure programs in energy, transportation, and urban development is creating significant demand for credentialed technical personnel in disciplines that existing labor markets are not producing at sufficient scale.

The increasing complexity of advanced industrial systems - including small modular reactors, autonomous manufacturing environments, and integrated digital infrastructure - is raising the technical bar for workforce qualifications across a broad range of roles.

The growing geographic distribution of infrastructure investment, including programs in emerging markets and remote environments, is creating demand for workforce systems capable of managing talent mobility and credentialing across diverse regulatory environments.

The rapid pace of change in AI, robotics, and advanced manufacturing technologies is shortening the effective shelf-life of technical certifications, increasing the importance of adaptive learning systems that can update credentialing frameworks in step with technological evolution.

Enterprise operators are increasingly recognizing human capital infrastructure as a strategic asset rather than a support function - a recognition that is driving investment in workforce intelligence platforms with capabilities comparable to those that have historically been applied to financial and operational data.

Key Initiative Focus Areas

Development of an enterprise workforce intelligence platform integrating skills data, project staffing requirements, and compliance monitoring across TGI's infrastructure portfolio.

Deployment of Agentic AI coordination systems to support real-time workforce planning and staffing decisions across high-complexity project environments.

Design and implementation of adaptive certification frameworks aligned with the technical requirements of advanced energy, aerospace, and autonomous systems programs.

Development of global talent mobility infrastructure to support the deployment of credentialed technical personnel across multiple geographies and regulatory environments.

Integration of project execution and workforce intelligence data to improve staffing decision quality and reduce resourcing lag in time-sensitive project phases.

Exploration of hybrid learning environments combining digital certification pathways with applied technical training aligned with real-world operational requirements.

"The next generation of infrastructure development will be won or lost on the strength of the workforce systems behind it. Our expanded work with MetaSense is about building the human capital infrastructure that makes our most ambitious programs not just technically possible but operationally sustainable. Workforce intelligence and project execution capability are as foundational to our strategy as the physical assets we are developing."

- Adam Yang, Chief Financial Officer, TGI Solar Power Group Inc.

"Human capital management has always been fundamentally a data and systems problem. The organizations that will succeed in deploying the advanced industrial programs of the next decade are those that invest now in workforce intelligence infrastructure - systems capable of anticipating talent requirements, identifying gaps in real-time, and coordinating deployment at a pace that matches the ambitions of the projects they support. Our work with TGI represents our most significant application of these capabilities to date, and we are focused on demonstrating the operational and strategic value that this kind of infrastructure can deliver."

- Jatin V. Mehta, Chief Executive Officer, MetaSense Inc.

Forward-Looking Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development of workforce intelligence platforms, planned deployment of Agentic AI coordination systems, expansion of talent mobility infrastructure, and the anticipated impact of the partnership on TGI's infrastructure programs. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to change. Neither TGI Solar Power Group Inc. nor MetaSense Inc. undertakes any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

About TGI Solar Power Group Inc.

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTC PINK: TSPG) is a diversified holding company focused on sustainable infrastructure, circular economy solutions, and advanced technology integration. The Company's development portfolio includes Advent City, a flagship smart city infrastructure initiative, as well as Sovereign Energy programs and other large-scale industrial projects requiring multi-disciplinary technical workforces. TGI is committed to building the operational and human capital foundations necessary to execute long-term infrastructure programs at enterprise scale. For more information, visit www.tgipower.com.

About MetaSense Inc.

MetaSense Inc. is a technology-driven human capital management platform specializing in high-stakes industrial and technology sectors. The company provides proprietary workforce intelligence technology, Agentic AI-powered coordination systems, and expert professional services to organizations managing complex workforce requirements across advanced energy, aerospace, manufacturing, and digital infrastructure environments. MetaSense's mission is to build the workforce infrastructure that enables next-generation industrial programs to operate with the efficiency, compliance, and scalability their scope demands. For more information, visit www.metasenseinc.com.

Media Contact

TGI Solar Power Group Inc.

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Website: www.tgipower.com

MetaSense Inc.

Email: support@metasenseinc.com

Website: www.metasenseinc.com

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SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tgi-solar-power-group-inc.-and-metasense-inc.-advance-strategic-partnership-to-b-1158746