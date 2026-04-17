Tranchi.ai: Tranchi AI Introduces AI to Support Buying Homes

SAN DIEGO, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tranchi AI, an AI and mortgage technology firm, today announced updated capabilities within its platform designed to support aspects of rental property sourcing, analysis, and transaction preparation, reflecting ongoing developments in the use of artificial intelligence in real estate processes.

The newly launched capabilities follow internal testing of an upgraded version of the AI model, during which the system demonstrated an ability to generate deal structures and negotiation suggestions without direct human instruction.

During testing, the AI was tasked with identifying rental properties that could be acquired with relatively low upfront capital requirements. According to the company, the system identified properties, including distressed and government-seized properties, and analyzed external data points such as local crime statistics to inform suggested pricing approaches. The AI then generated a revised offer structure that included a lower purchase price and seller credits, which in some cases may reduce the amount of cash required, depending on transaction conditions.

In addition, the platform automatically drafted a proposed communication to a property seller, outlining a sample price of $120k, the proposed terms, and the supporting rationale.

This level of autonomous negotiation represents a new phase in AI-driven real estate technology, where systems move beyond analysis and into active participation in transaction execution.

"Someday in the not-so-distant future, we'll see AI bots buying properties for themselves," said Marc A. Munoz of Tranchi AI. "Our platform is no longer just identifying deals. It is actively structuring and executing them in ways that were previously only possible through experienced human investors."

"AI agents may increasingly play a role in supporting elements of the transaction process," added Yazan Ghezlan.

Tranchi AI functions as both a deal sourcing engine and an execution support layer. The company allows users to engage with AI agents and tools to review opportunities and prepare offers. Beyond identifying and underwriting opportunities, the system assists users in drafting offers, organizing communications, and coordinating certain steps with real estate professionals, while users remain responsible for approvals and final actions. The platform also includes features aimed at supporting portfolio growth, such as AI bots for leasing workflows and elements of property management.

The company reports that, in many cases during testing, users were able to progress through significant portions of the acquisition process with minimal direct involvement, primarily reviewing and approving deal terms while the AI handled operational tasks and communications.

The launch comes as demand for automation in real estate investing continues to grow, particularly among investors seeking to improve efficiency in research and transaction preparation. By integrating data analysis, financing scenarios, negotiation support, and workflow coordination into a unified system, Tranchi AI aims to streamline parts of the transaction process.

While the platform introduces advanced automation, Tranchi AI emphasized that users maintain full control over final decisions. All offers, terms, and transactions require user approval before execution, ensuring that the technology operates as a decision-support tool rather than an autonomous buyer.

Tranchi AI is currently expanding access to the platform following this announcement, with continued development focused on improving data accuracy, expanding market coverage, and enhancing the adaptability of its AI agents across different real estate environments. "We are also exploring the integration of mortgage-related features," said Ghezlan.

More information about the platform and its capabilities can be found at https://tranchi.ai/.

With this announcement, Tranchi AI positions itself within a growing segment of real estate technology, where artificial intelligence is being applied to assist with analysis, coordination, and transaction preparation. The company's latest update reflects broader experimentation with automation, which may influence how certain aspects of property acquisition are managed, while remaining subject to regulatory, financial, and human oversight.

Media Contact Details:

San Diego, California

Support@tranchi.ai

Marc A. Munoz

Tranchi.ai

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