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ACCESS Newswire
17.04.2026 22:02 Uhr
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Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.38 per Share

BERLIN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share for the first quarter of 2026. This dividend is payable on May 7, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 27, 2026.

"Prudent balance sheet management focused on profitable growth and maintaining strong liquidity has enabled the Company to continue its strong financial performance into 2026. Our disciplined capital allocation strategy supports organic growth while allowing us to opportunistically repurchase shares and deliver stable, growing cash dividends to our stockholders," commented M. Dean Lewis, Chief Executive Officer and President.

###

About Calvin B. Taylor Bank
Calvin B. Taylor Bank, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. Calvin B. Taylor Bank has 12 banking locations in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia on the Delmarva Peninsula.

Contact
Philip E. O'Neil, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President
410-641-1700, taylorbank.com

SOURCE: Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/calvin-b.-taylor-bankshares-inc.-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-o-1158741

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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