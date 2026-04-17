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ACCESS Newswire
17.04.2026 23:02 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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New to The Street Signs Lost Soldier Oil & Gas for National Television, Billboard, and Integrated Monthly Media Series

Full-scale media partnership delivers recurring monthly exposure across Bloomberg Television, Fox Business Network, and iconic New York City billboards-spotlighting domestic U.S. energy development.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / New to The Street today announced it has signed Lost Soldier Oil & Gas, a U.S.-focused energy company advancing oil and gas development opportunities, to a multi-platform media agreement featuring integrated monthly deliverables designed to drive consistent investor visibility and brand authority.

Lost Soldier Oil & Gas is focused on the exploration, development, and production of domestic energy assets, with an emphasis on scalable projects, operational efficiency, and long-term resource value. The company's strategy centers on identifying high-potential opportunities within established U.S. energy regions while leveraging industry expertise to optimize production and maximize returns.

Integrated Monthly Deliverables

As part of the ongoing engagement, Lost Soldier Oil & Gas will receive:

  • Monthly executive interview production for long-form television distribution

  • Monthly national broadcast on Bloomberg Television (U.S., MENA, and Latin America reach)

  • Monthly national broadcast on Fox Business Network

  • Recurring billboard exposure on Reuters' iconic New York City displays

  • Monthly press release distribution supporting company updates and media coverage

  • Ongoing social media amplification, including weekly posting across New to The Street's platforms

  • Commercial production and rotation, supporting brand messaging across TV and digital channels

Highlighting U.S. Energy Development and Opportunity

Through this campaign, Lost Soldier Oil & Gas will showcase its:

  • Domestic energy footprint, supporting U.S.-based oil and gas production

  • Project pipeline and development strategy, targeting scalable growth opportunities

  • Operational execution, focused on efficiency and long-term asset value

  • Market positioning, aligned with ongoing demand for reliable energy resources

The series will provide investors with a transparent, inside look at the company's operations, leadership vision, and approach to capitalizing on opportunities within the evolving energy landscape.

Executive Commentary

Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street, stated:

"Lost Soldier Oil & Gas represents the strength and importance of domestic energy production. Their story is exactly what our platform is built to amplify-real assets, real operations, and real opportunity. With our integrated monthly media system, we're bringing that story directly to investors at scale."

About Lost Soldier Oil & Gas

Lost Soldier Oil & Gas is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the acquisition, development, and optimization of oil and gas assets. The company is committed to responsible resource development, leveraging industry expertise and strategic partnerships to unlock value across its portfolio while supporting the long-term stability of domestic energy supply.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a leading financial media platform broadcasting weekly as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business Network. With over 17 years of experience and one of the largest financial YouTube audiences globally, the platform integrates national TV, digital distribution, earned media, and iconic outdoor advertising into one unified system designed to maximize visibility and investor engagement.

Media Contact

Monica Brennan
New to The Street
Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-signs-lost-soldier-oil-and-gas-for-national-television-billb-1158760

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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