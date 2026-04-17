Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2026) - Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. (the "Company" or "Unbuzzd"), the company behind unbuzzd,the scientifically-proven beverage proven to accelerate alcohol metabolism, restore mental clarity, and reduce hangover symptoms, announces today that John Duffy has resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective as of the date hereof.

The Company thanks Mr. Duffy for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

The Board of Directors of the Company is currently conducting a search for a new Chief Executive Officer and will provide a further update in due course.

About Unbuzzd Wellness Inc.

Unbuzzd Wellness Inc., a non-trading but fully reporting public issuer, stands as a pioneering force in the wellness and recovery supplement landscape. unbuzzd has been developed by a world-class R&D team in pharmacology and medicine, with a commitment to innovation and quality. A proprietary blend of vitamins, minerals, and herbs, unbuzzd helps your body process alcohol faster, restore mental alertness, and improve cognition so you can drink responsibly and feel great the next day. unbuzzd ready-to-mix powder sticks are available in 3-pack, 8-pack, and 18-pack formats at https://unbuzzd.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Company makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about unbuzzd. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding unbuzzd. Individual results may vary. unbuzzd is a dietary supplement. Consuming unbuzzd after alcohol ingestion does not permit you to operate a vehicle. Drink responsibly. DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293144

Source: Unbuzzd Wellness Inc.