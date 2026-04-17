Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2026) - Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its intention to participate in the Semi-Annual Reporting ("SAR") Pilot Program recently adopted by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA).

The SAR Pilot: Implemented through Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933, allows eligible venture issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. By adopting the SAR, CCMI aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting, allowing management to focus resources on advancement of the Bull River Mine project.

Transition Details - CCMI's fiscal year ends on May 31, 2026. Under the SAR Pilot, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for its first and third quarters.

Initial Interim Period: The Company will not file an interim report for the third quarter (Q3) ending February 28, 2026.

Ongoing Reporting: CCMI will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of May 31, 2026, and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of November 30).

Continued Disclosure: The Company remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102.

Eligibility: CCMI confirms it meets the pilot program's eligibility criteria, which includes being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than$10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record.

Continued Participation: Should the Company cease to continue participating in the SAR Pilot Program, it will announce it in a future news release.

About Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.

CCMI is a mining company primarily focused on copper production assets in Canada. CCMI's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project (150 million lbs of copper) near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. CCMI also owns a 4% interest in XXIX Metal Corp. which holds a 100% interest in the Thierry copper project near Pickle Lake, Ontario and a 100% interest in the Opemiska copper project near Chapais-Chibougamau, Quebec.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, future work programs and objectives and expected results from such work programs. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; and other risks.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and the risks identified in the Company's continuous disclosure record. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this new release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293146

Source: Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.